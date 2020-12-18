Cyberpunk 2077 Pulled From PlayStation Store, Sony to Offer Refunds

It looks as if the Cyberpunk 2077 refunds wars for PlayStation 4 owners is at an end, as Sony has stepped in to resolve the issues on its platform. As of today, Sony has pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, meaning you can't purchase the now-controversial game, and it is no longer listed.

It's good to see PlayStation finally doing something to assuage frustrated gamers who purchased the game. In addition to removing the game, Sony will now honor the refund requests from anyone who purchased it via the PlayStation Network.

The new development comes on the heels of a refund debacle that found Cyberpunk 2077 game developer CD Projekt Red telling its customers to ask PlayStation for a refund, but then changing its mind and asking customers to come directly to the developer.

This is the statement from PlayStation's Twitter account:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG.December 18, 2020

So there you go. While CD Projekt Red will continue to work on two large updates that the company promises will "fix" the game, Sony is offering refunds. If you either don't want to wait or no longer "trust" CD Projekt Red, at the very least you can now get your money back.

Now the only questions are if Sony will allow the game back on its platform after the upcoming patches, and if Xbox will follow suit and pull the game from its store as well.