Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim Dissected: Same 6nm SoC, Different Cooling

Sony's PlayStation 5 game console can be praised for its vast game collection available for the PlayStation platform, futuristic design, and storage upgradeability using off-the-shelf M.2 solid-state drives (SSDs). The recently introduced PS5 'Slim' maintains the advantages of the original version while being smaller. Apparently, it still uses the same AMD processor featuring Zen 2 general-purpose cores and Radeon RDNA 2 GPU and consumes the same amount of power.

Sony's new PS5 Slim is powered by the same AMD-designed system-on-chip (SoC) made on TSMC's N6 (7nm-class with enhancements) that powers the original one. Yet, the new console has a completely re-engineered motherboard, which allowed Sony to reduce the system's size and weight, as discovered by Linus Tech Tips and Dave2D. To make the machine smaller, Sony's engineers not only redesigned the motherboard but had to redesign its cooling system to fit into the new chassis. The new cooling system has five heatpipes (up from four in the case of the original one) and a smaller backplate.

Despite being generally smaller than the original one, the revamped cooling system is efficient enough to sustain the console's performance under high loads while maintaining rather low noise levels. Based on the findings, PS5 Slim produces 33.6 dBA of noise, whereas the original one generates 33.8 dBA.

Sony's PS5 Slim has a similar design to the original one, so it still features a futuristic look with a combination of glossy and matte finishes, which clearly attracts attention. Meanwhile, the vents have been simplified, removing the stylized design of the original in favor of a more straightforward, lighter structure. These design choices, along with an optimized storage configuration (1 TB is now available for the user), additional USB ports, and a smaller power supply unit, end up in a console that retains the performance of the original PS5 while boasting a slimmer, lighter profile.

Over time, Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim versions will replace the original models on the market. Keeping in mind that the new revisions offer more storage and more ports while retaining the performance of the original one, this will clearly please buyers.