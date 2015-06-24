Trending

Deepcool Mini ITX Cases: More Details Emerge

DeepCool showed off two Mini-ITX cases at Computex at the beginning of the month. We covered them at the time, but only a few details were available. One of the two cases had a name, Nephrite, and the other one does not. The unnamed case is being referred to as the "plus" case by company representatives at this time.

At Computex, DeepCool would only reveal the dimensions of the chassis and the size of the components that would fit. The company has since revealed that the "plus" case will come in two different material options. A steel version will be released, followed by an aluminum version at a later time. A Facebook comment from DeepCool suggested the case is three months away, but when asked for confirmation, a company representative did not confirm or deny that claim.

DeepCool revealed some interesting details about the Nephrite as well. In pictures shown on the company's Facebook page, it appears as though the case comes in pieces that must be assembled. We reached out to DeepCool about this, and it confirmed that the Nephrite will come in pieces and the customer will be expected to assemble it. We've been told that a manual will be included, and video instruction will be available. The "plus" case was also shown in an exploded view, but DeepCool has confirmed this case will come pre-assembled.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 24 June 2015 15:54
    Cool! That would make the perfect console.
  • Vlad Rose 24 June 2015 16:39
    Is it just me, or does the top case have the video card sitting the other way around so the fan faces the same direction of the CPU cooler? Currently, other mini-itx cases with a riser card (Silverstone RVZ01 and Azza Z for example), have the GPU fan and CPU fan face opposite directions. I'm thinking the riser card pin layout may be rotated 180 degrees. If so, it's a very smart move in that you will be able to lay the case down without blocking airflow.
  • dwatterworth 24 June 2015 17:00
    From the look of the intakes, unless the panels that enclose the GPU are modular as well, blower style models look like the only real option. A single inlet with no forced induction won't let a recirculating cooler design breathe at all.
  • Vlad Rose 24 June 2015 17:18
    rue, but it still is an improvement over trying to suck air in from the bottom of the case. I have the RVZ01 and am personally afraid to lay it down horizontally because of it.
  • ubercake 24 June 2015 18:41
    The top case looks amazing, but where would the CPU cooling solution reside? I'm curious to find out about this thing.
  • Vlad Rose 24 June 2015 21:05
    My guess would be where the vent square looking thing is. That's why I was wondering if they found a way to flip the video card.
  • James Mason 25 June 2015 15:06
    There's some optical illusion going on with the stand for the case in that first picture, it looks like it's going into the case or something.
  • SamSerious 28 June 2015 11:02
    Silverstone has already shown the RVZ-02 (first time on the "cebit", if im not wrong). The flat Deepcool case looks even more similar to the RVZ-02 than to the RVZ-01. I like Deepcool, especially their classy "steam castle" case, but this is somewhat sad, considering the fact the RVZ really aren't expensive and Silverstone and LianLi invest a lot of money to invent such concepts/ideas..
  • ubercake 29 June 2015 15:30
    I've seen companies use a cable extension from the PCIe slot. Must work similar to the old riser cards.
  • SamSerious 29 June 2015 15:47
    I spoke to a SilverStone salesman at the cebit this June. The showed me the RV-Z01 and RV-Z02 quite in detail. He said that a cable extension should be avoided if it is possible by any means because of great EMC issues (it's EMV in german, i hope EMC is correct^^). Therefore they use a 90° risercard-like pcb based adapter.

    I guess that deepcool chose a similar solution considering the fact that the case is, uhm, a "similar looking product"..
