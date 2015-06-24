Deepcool Mini ITX Cases: More Details Emerge

DeepCool showed off two Mini-ITX cases at Computex at the beginning of the month. We covered them at the time, but only a few details were available. One of the two cases had a name, Nephrite, and the other one does not. The unnamed case is being referred to as the "plus" case by company representatives at this time.

At Computex, DeepCool would only reveal the dimensions of the chassis and the size of the components that would fit. The company has since revealed that the "plus" case will come in two different material options. A steel version will be released, followed by an aluminum version at a later time. A Facebook comment from DeepCool suggested the case is three months away, but when asked for confirmation, a company representative did not confirm or deny that claim.

DeepCool revealed some interesting details about the Nephrite as well. In pictures shown on the company's Facebook page, it appears as though the case comes in pieces that must be assembled. We reached out to DeepCool about this, and it confirmed that the Nephrite will come in pieces and the customer will be expected to assemble it. We've been told that a manual will be included, and video instruction will be available. The "plus" case was also shown in an exploded view, but DeepCool has confirmed this case will come pre-assembled.

