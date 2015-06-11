DeepCool Shows Off Two Gorgeous Case Prototypes At Computex

Though Computex ended last Saturday, we have yet to post some of the content related to the show. On-site, DeepCool showed off a handful of new things, including two intriguing new enclosure prototypes. One of the two is called the Nephrite, and the other hasn't been named yet.

The Mysteriously Unnamed Case

The unnamed enclosure is based on a Mini-ITX platform, with room for no more than one graphics card. The case is separated into multiple chambers, with the top chamber holding the motherboard and graphics card, and the bottom chamber handling the PSU and storage. The graphics card is mounted within one of the corners, and covered by an acrylic window, meaning you can always gaze at the star of the show.

Lots of RGB-LED lighting is present so that you can match its black enclosure with any color components, or just for cycling through the colors to show off.

The case measures 334 x 240 x 264 mm, and will accept up to 120 mm liquid CPU coolers and graphics cards up to 300 mm long. Despite its compact dimensions, the bottom PSU chamber actually has room for a full-size ATX PSU, two 3.5" drives and two 2.5" SSDs.

Le Nephrite

The Nephrite takes a different twist on a Mini-ITX enclosure, featuring a sleek narrow design with not a side window, but an entire acrylic compartment at its top to show off the beastly graphics card inside. The case is manufactured using a steel chassis and plastic panels, although they are manufactured to a perfect fit with one another and have a carbon fiber-like finish. The end result is a very stylish and unique enclosure.

Inside, there is room for a graphics card up to 300 mm long, a single 3.5" drive, two 2.5" SSDs, a 120 mm cooling fan and an SFX PSU. And that's about it, but let's be honest. What more do you expect from a 330 x 428 mm enclosure that's only 100 mm wide?

The prototype we saw was almost ready for production, but did need one adjustment: the intake of the graphics card was almost completely blocked. We suspect this was a conscious design choice in order to keep a clear view of the graphics card, but it would restrict the card's ability to cool itself, meaning that you'd be more likely to run into throttling and performance issues.

DeepCool didn't reveal when it would be bringing these cases to market, nor what they would cost. Heck, even the prototypes were ready mere days before the show.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.