Raspberry Pi Pico Keyboard Features Mechanical Keys

We've been fans of Raspberry Pi keyboards long before the launch of the Raspberry Pi 400 , but this Pico-powered keyboard, known as Env-KB, is the Pi-based keyboard we never knew we needed! It was designed entirely from scratch by a maker named Adam K from Envious Media .

According to Adam, the project was inspired by the CFTKB Mysterium kit. The best Raspberry Pi projects feature mechanical keys for keyboards or keypads and this Pico build is no exception.

(Image credit: Adam K, Envious Media)

It uses HK Gaming 9009 keycaps along with Gateron Brown switches. All of the code used in this project was created by Adam using Python and flashed to the Pico which is installed on a custom PCB.

After the positive reception of his design, Adam indicated he may be willing to sell a few kits in the future with the remaining PCBs.

If you want to check out this project in detail, visit the Env-KB official GitHub page. There are already plans in the works to release revised editions with changes in things like key spacing. Be sure to follow Envious Media for more updates on this awesome Pico-powered keyboard.