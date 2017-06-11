Turn 10 Studios Reveals 'Forza Motorsport 7,' Coming Oct 3

Forza is one of the most realistic and meticulous racing series on the market, which makes it a natural fit to show off the powerful new Xbox One X console. Today during the XBox press event at E3, Microsoft announced Forza Motorsport 7, which will aim to deliver Old World racing thrills in full 4K and 60 frames per second – provided you play it on Microsoft’s latest console, of course.

The game debuted alongside the Porsche 911 GT2RS – unprecedented, considering that high-end sports cars rarely make their first appearances outside of Europe, much less at gaming shows. Professional race-car driver Sharon McIntosh took control of the GT2RS in-game, demonstrating a race across the picturesque streets of Dubai.

In addition to showing off the game’s unflagging framerate and slick 4K graphics, it was also an opportunity for players to see the game’s tight driving and immersive weather effects. The race looked intense and exciting, with narrow misses and unpredictable bursts of speed for both Shannon and her opponents (both AI and real-live). Rather than simple sunny or stormy conditions, Dubai played host to a storm, replete with rain and lightning, that came and went as Sharon completed the racecourse.

Forza Motorsport 7 will debut on Oct. 3 for all Xbox One systems, and for the Xbox One X when the system comes out on November 7. Microsoft boasted that it will feature the largest collection of Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis ever in a game; we at least know that the Porsche 911 GT2RS will be one of them.