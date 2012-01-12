The Tiny Cotton Candy Computer Runs Android 4.0 ICS, Ubuntu

Last year we reported on a product called Cotton Candy from FXI Tech that contains a dual-core ARM A9-based Samsung Exynos processor capable of outputting to a PC via USB or TV via HDMI.

When we first saw it, it was running Android 2.3 Gingerbread. At CES 2012, we've seen an updated version of the device running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich as well as Ubuntu. The flash drive-sized device accepts a MicroSD card, so switching out to a different operating system is as simple as swapping out the flash card.

"One of the major benefits of the Cotton Candy device is its versatility," said Borgar Ljosland, CEO and founder of FXI Technologies. "By demonstrating two new operating systems on a variety of screens from PCs, to Macs to TVs, we further show the flexibility of the world’s smallest computer."

There may be some debate about whether or not it really is the smallest, but it certainly does pack a ton of potential in a very small package. We were also shown that the little stick can accept micro USB, which allowed for a USB gamepad to be plugged into the side for some gaming action.

We hope to see the final product ship sometime this year.

Read more about the FXI Tech Cotton Candy stick here.