The Tiny Cotton Candy Computer Runs Android 4.0 ICS, Ubuntu

The little computer in a USB/HDMI stick evolves a little more.

Last year we reported on a product called Cotton Candy from FXI Tech that contains a dual-core ARM A9-based Samsung Exynos processor capable of outputting to a PC via USB or TV via HDMI.

When we first saw it, it was running Android 2.3 Gingerbread. At CES 2012, we've seen an updated version of the device running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich as well as Ubuntu. The flash drive-sized device accepts a MicroSD card, so switching out to a different operating system is as simple as swapping out the flash card.

"One of the major benefits of the Cotton Candy device is its versatility," said Borgar Ljosland, CEO and founder of FXI Technologies. "By demonstrating two new operating systems on a variety of screens from PCs, to Macs to TVs, we further show the flexibility of the world’s smallest computer."

There may be some debate about whether or not it really is the smallest, but it certainly does pack a ton of potential in a very small package. We were also shown that the little stick can accept micro USB, which allowed for a USB gamepad to be plugged into the side for some gaming action.

We hope to see the final product ship sometime this year.

Read more about the FXI Tech Cotton Candy stick here.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • southernshark 12 January 2012 08:14
    This is what I've been saying people should use instead of Smart TVs. Well not this exact item, but similar such products. This is something that you could easily and relatively cheaply upgrade and attach to your TV. And instead of tossing out a perfectly good tv every 2 to 3 years, you can just buy another one of these.
  • joytech22 12 January 2012 08:21
    I honestly really want one of these just to play around with, give me something geeky to do. lol.
  • bluekoala 12 January 2012 09:03
    This + USB hub + gamepad + ZSNES = Portable super nintendo
    It would be awesome to play topgear 2 with the father in law on his TV with a device that I pulled out of my jacket pocket....
  • tuch92 12 January 2012 09:09
    So on the previous news, it says it was going to sell for around $200. I know it's not as powerful, but I think a Raspberry Pi for $35 would be a way better value.
  • nukemaster 12 January 2012 09:10
    bluekoalaThis + USB hub + gamepad + ZSNES = Portable super nintendoIt would be awesome to play topgear 2 with the father in law on his TV with a device that I pulled out of my jacket pocket....MORTAL KOMBAT!!!!
  • aznshinobi 12 January 2012 10:21
    Raspberry Pi + A15-Cortex = Good enough for most people in the market.
  • southernshark 12 January 2012 11:03
    tuch92So on the previous news, it says it was going to sell for around $200. I know it's not as powerful, but I think a Raspberry Pi for $35 would be a way better value.

    Maybe $200 if they make it. If someone like Amazon got this, you can bet it would be a sub $100 dollar item. And I would be surprised if they don't do just that in a year or two. I'm sure Amazon would love every TV set in America being tied into the Amazon store. Hell they might actually GIVE these away.
  • alidan 12 January 2012 12:39
    southernsharkMaybe $200 if they make it. If someone like Amazon got this, you can bet it would be a sub $100 dollar item. And I would be surprised if they don't do just that in a year or two. I'm sure Amazon would love every TV set in America being tied into the Amazon store. Hell they might actually GIVE these away.
    with the purchase of a compatible TV, for normal people just trying to upgrade their own TV to be subsidized.
  • stingstang 12 January 2012 17:28
    southernsharkThis is what I've been saying people should use instead of Smart TVs. Well not this exact item, but similar such products. This is something that you could easily and relatively cheaply upgrade and attach to your TV. And instead of tossing out a perfectly good tv every 2 to 3 years, you can just buy another one of these.Who the hell tosses out their tv every 2-3 years? I want to know so I can get myself some more televisions...
  • doive1231 12 January 2012 18:14
    He'll probably sell out to Samsung and we'll never hear of it again.
