HP Goes Big, Wide, And Curved With Omen X Gaming Monitor

HP announced the massive Omen X Gaming Monitor at CES. This curved display is HP’s pitch to the enthusiast gaming market, and is intended to complement the previously released Omen X gaming tower and self-built PCs alike.
We first saw the Omen X last summer. It was a bold statement to the elite gamer market from HP, which sells the product as a standalone case or in various PC configurations, some of them in partnership with Maingear.
The Omen X gaming monitor is a 35” Wide QHD display with 100Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. The display’s bezel measures under 6.87mm on the top and the sides, which should be almost unnoticeable during gaming and daily use.
Further complementing the immersive gaming experience is the 1.8 meter radius curvature, or 1800R; this means the distances from someone’s eyes to any point of the monitor will be equal if they are positioned correctly.
Finally, Omen X monitor users with Nvidia-equipped systems will have Nvidia’s G-Sync at their disposal for a smooth gaming experience.
The HP Omen X 35” Curved Display will be available on March 12 for $1,299.
|Product Name
|HP Omen X 35 Gaming Monitor
|Size
|35.03” diagonal
|Curvature
|1800R
|Resolution
|3440x1440
|Aspect Ratio
|21:9
|Refresh Rate
|100Hz
|Response Time
|4ms
|Panel Type
|AMVA+ w/LED backlight
|Viewing Angles (HxV)
|178 x 178 Degrees
|G-Sync Support
|Yes
|Audio
|-Audio Output-Headphone Jack
|Color
|-sRGB 100%-Up to 16.7 million colors with the use of FRC technology
|Stand
|Tilt: 5-23 DegreesHeight Adjustment: 5.12-inchesDetachable: YesVESA Mounting: Bracket included
|Dimensions
|32.8 x 12.95 x 16.14 inches (WxDxH)
|Weight
|26.55lbs
|Price
|$1,299
|Availability
|March 12, 2017
Edit: forgot Taxes.
Perfect monitor would be a 35" 21:9, 1440p, 140Hz, g-sync, and under $1000. Tom's, please review this monitor when it comes out!
Who sits almost six feet from their computer monitor? I realize that 35" is closer to a TV in size. But my question still stands, especially since it has "height adjustment". Because we all like our TV's to have 5 inches of height adjustment.
Oh wait...same specs (1" larger for worse ppi) with a VA panel instead of IPS for the same overpriced $1200.
Oh well....maybe finally the first vendor other than ASUS and ACER to put out a 34" 21:9 ratio, gsync monitor, at 100+ HZ in over a year does show some signs that competition is starting to pop up and hopefully drive these prices down. But for now, its the same story 1 year later.
I think if you ever see one of these monitors up close you will realise that although they are 35", there is probably less vertical real estate than a 27" 16x9 monitor. They don't appear that big when you see them because they aren't very tall. I think adding height adjustment is still a good option, especially when your paying so much.