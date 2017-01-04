HP Goes Big, Wide, And Curved With Omen X Gaming Monitor

HP announced the massive Omen X Gaming Monitor at CES. This curved display is HP’s pitch to the enthusiast gaming market, and is intended to complement the previously released Omen X gaming tower and self-built PCs alike.



We first saw the Omen X last summer. It was a bold statement to the elite gamer market from HP, which sells the product as a standalone case or in various PC configurations, some of them in partnership with Maingear.



The Omen X gaming monitor is a 35” Wide QHD display with 100Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. The display’s bezel measures under 6.87mm on the top and the sides, which should be almost unnoticeable during gaming and daily use.



Further complementing the immersive gaming experience is the 1.8 meter radius curvature, or 1800R; this means the distances from someone’s eyes to any point of the monitor will be equal if they are positioned correctly.



Finally, Omen X monitor users with Nvidia-equipped systems will have Nvidia’s G-Sync at their disposal for a smooth gaming experience.

The HP Omen X 35” Curved Display will be available on March 12 for $1,299.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5