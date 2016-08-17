HP Teams With Maingear To Debut High-End Omen X Desktop

HP revealed its latest Omen X product at a gaming event in Brooklyn late Tuesday night. The Omen X Desktop made its debut, and we were surprised to learn that the company has teamed with Maingear to offer even more powerful and customized versions of the HP Omen X Desktop.

The Omen X Desktop is not quite like anything HP has brought to market before. It’s a large micro-ATX sized case that takes up considerable space, and the concept and design screams “elite gamer.” The Omen X will be available as a standalone case for $599, but HP is offering configurations starting at $1,799 (on its website). Obviously, this is not geared towards the average consumer, but rather the most elite (and affluent) gamers that want more-than-powerful components in their PC.

HP offers up to an Intel Core i7-6700K processor and up to dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury X graphics cards. The remaining specifications aren’t yet available, but we do know it also supports up to three 120-mm radiators (hence dual Fury X). The K-series processors can indeed be overclocked, and it’s covered in the warranty from HP, contrary to a polarizing statement the company previously made on the subject (never say never, right?).

The chassis has three separate chambers to keep thermals in check, and the device itself seems to be out of the norm for HP, which generally targets mainstream and enthusiast gaming more than the upper echelon of elite gamers. However, the new Omen X Desktop is definitely geared towards that market, and HP looked to an experienced company in that segment to help bring Omen X to the masses.

We were surprised to see Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear, attending the event with an HP Omen Desktop customized by his company. HP has teamed with the boutique custom builder to offer even higher specifications and customization options than it could by itself. The decision of a PC maker to enlist the help of different PC maker speaks to two things: HP’s determination to penetrate the premium gaming PC market and Maingear’s expertise in the segment.

Maingear’s Omen X Desktop is simply called “Omen X Desktop By Maingear,” and it's offered in two different versions. The HP Omen X can be configured with any recent micro-ATX motherboard, processor, memory, GPU and storage you can possibly think of (including X99 platforms), and it’s fully backed by Maingear’s warranty and support. You can also have custom water cooling installed and have Maingear overclock it for you, just like any of the company’s custom PCs.

Maingear’s versions of the Omen X Desktop can make HP’s preconfigured prices seem reasonable. The minimum configuration will cost you $2,999 (with a Core i5 and a GTX 1070). Hard-tube custom water loops, or the Superstock version, starts around $5,200, and the Maingear option seems fit for someone craving the best of the best, with a fat wad of cash to spend.

HP’s Omen X Desktop is available August 17 from the company’s website and select retailers. If you’re the type to go all out, you can customize a premum version at Maingear’s website right now.