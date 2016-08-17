Trending

HP Teams With Maingear To Debut High-End Omen X Desktop

HP revealed its latest Omen X product at a gaming event in Brooklyn late Tuesday night. The Omen X Desktop made its debut, and we were surprised to learn that the company has teamed with Maingear to offer even more powerful and customized versions of the HP Omen X Desktop.

The Omen X Desktop is not quite like anything HP has brought to market before. It’s a large micro-ATX sized case that takes up considerable space, and the concept and design screams “elite gamer.” The Omen X will be available as a standalone case for $599, but HP is offering configurations starting at $1,799 (on its website). Obviously, this is not geared towards the average consumer, but rather the most elite (and affluent) gamers that want more-than-powerful components in their PC.

HP offers up to an Intel Core i7-6700K processor and up to dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury X graphics cards. The remaining specifications aren’t yet available, but we do know it also supports up to three 120-mm radiators (hence dual Fury X). The K-series processors can indeed be overclocked, and it’s covered in the warranty from HP, contrary to a polarizing statement the company previously made on the subject (never say never, right?).

The chassis has three separate chambers to keep thermals in check, and the device itself seems to be out of the norm for HP, which generally targets mainstream and enthusiast gaming more than the upper echelon of elite gamers. However, the new Omen X Desktop is definitely geared towards that market, and HP looked to an experienced company in that segment to help bring Omen X to the masses.

We were surprised to see Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear, attending the event with an HP Omen Desktop customized by his company. HP has teamed with the boutique custom builder to offer even higher specifications and customization options than it could by itself. The decision of a PC maker to enlist the help of different PC maker speaks to two things: HP’s determination to penetrate the premium gaming PC market and Maingear’s expertise in the segment.

Maingear’s Omen X Desktop is simply called “Omen X Desktop By Maingear,” and it's offered in two different versions. The HP Omen X can be configured with any recent micro-ATX motherboard, processor, memory, GPU and storage you can possibly think of (including X99 platforms), and it’s fully backed by Maingear’s warranty and support. You can also have custom water cooling installed and have Maingear overclock it for you, just like any of the company’s custom PCs.

Maingear’s versions of the Omen X Desktop can make HP’s preconfigured prices seem reasonable. The minimum configuration will cost you $2,999 (with a Core i5 and a GTX 1070). Hard-tube custom water loops, or the Superstock version, starts around $5,200, and the Maingear option seems fit for someone craving the best of the best, with a fat wad of cash to spend.

HP’s Omen X Desktop is available August 17 from the company’s website and select retailers. If you’re the type to go all out, you can customize a premum version at Maingear’s website right now.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gam3r01 17 August 2016 04:16
    That case looks like it would be horrible in the stability department.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 17 August 2016 04:53
    I like the different compartments, but no thank you. The look is terrible. I would be scared to put anything delicate close to it.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 17 August 2016 05:04
    18450597 said:
    The look is terrible.

    You gotta be kidding me! I think it's exquisite. It doesn't look like a transformer at least.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 17 August 2016 06:10
    Hypnotic cubism! lol Two Omen X systems shown on their site btw, both list the x99 chipset, with choices from the broadwell-e lineup for cpu. Aside from the cheaper version, there's the x99 superstock, which starts at $5200.

    The ostensible difference between them is the water cooling setup.

    Mobo for both is the Asus x99-m ws, with it's PCIe 2.0 x2 M.2 slot. Not exactly an ideal choice for anyone that may want to make full use of a 950 pro or other, or future, M.2 ssd. But who knows, maybe it'd be possible to speak with one of the reps and see what other options there are? Anyhow, just figured it may be worth mentioning.
    Reply
  • vinay2070 17 August 2016 17:11
    At 5200$ for liquid cooled system, I wonder how many of those HP will be able to sell!
    Reply
  • cknobman 17 August 2016 18:42
    People you need to actually take a look and configure a system for yourself.

    You can configure a HP system with liquid cooling for under $2000.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 17 August 2016 19:01
    18453707 said:
    People you need to actually take a look and configure a system for yourself.

    You can configure a HP system with liquid cooling for under $2000.

    You may be able to, but we are speaking strictly of the system in the article, which you can see on their website has a starting price of 2999.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 17 August 2016 21:38
    18453707 said:
    People you need to actually take a look and configure a system for yourself.

    You can configure a HP system with liquid cooling for under $2000.

    Maybe. But the Omen X is a Maingear-HP venture, HP lends the name and style of one of their product lines to Maingear, no clue who's idea it was. Despite its sleek look, the Omen X may give a false impression to it's target audience. Those who may not be hardware-savvy and have deep pockets may see it and assume that, for upwards of $6k, surely they'll get a bleeding edge system that gives bleeding edge performance and future-proofing. But they'd be mistaken.
    Reply
  • rawoysters 17 August 2016 23:03
    I think it's beautiful. Anything other than the othodox box computer case is great, but it has to be aesthetically pleasing and I think this is.
    Reply