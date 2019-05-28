HP’s New ZBooks Are VR Creation Machines

HP ZBook 15 G6 and 17 G6 ( (Image credit: Tom's Hardware))

HP’s going full-on into commercial VR. Alongside the announcement of its new VR backpack at Computex today, the company revealed its new HP ZBook 15 G6 and 17 G6, powerful workstations for content creation and VR. Price, availability and exact specs weren’t available yet.

HP ZBook 15 G6 HP ZBook 17 G6 CPU Up to 9th Gen Intel Xeon E-2286M vPro Up to 9th Gen Intel Xeon E-2286M vPro GPU Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 (6GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 (16GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 128 GB DDR4-2667 non-ECC SDRAMUp to 64 GB DDR4-2667 ECC SDRAM Up to 128 GB DDR4-2667 non-ECC SDRAMUp to 64 GB DDR4-2667 ECC SDRAM Storage Up to 6GB Up to 10TB Display 15.6 inches, FHD with optional SureView or 4K 17.3-inches FHD or 4K, 4K Touch Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Size 14.8 x 10.4 x 1 inches / 37.6 x 26.4 x 2.6 cm 41.6 x 28.8 x 3.4 cm / 16.4 x 11.4 x 1.3 in Weight Starting at 2.6 kg / 5.7 pounds Starting at 3.6 kg / 7 pounds

The ZBook 15 G6 will start with a four-core Intel Core i5 CPU and go up to an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, with up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 graphics card. It can house up to 6TB of storage and utilize up to 128GB of nECC memory or 64GB of ECC memory.

The ZBook 17 G6 will have similar CPU and RAM specs, but go up to an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 and up to 10TB of storage.

Should you want to upgrade at all, both models will have a latch on the bottom that opens the machines for easy access to the RAM and some of the storage. The chassis is unchanged from last year’s model, so ZBook fans will find it familiar.

The 17 G6 is compatible, depending on configuration, with HP’s Reverb VR headset, which I was told is for “snacking.” Meaning, develop the content, try it on the computer and then put it through its paces on a backpack.

As for the displays, they’re bright and vivid, covering wide swaths of the DCI-P3 color gamut. I was wowed by sample content, and we look forward to measuring these displays in our labs.

Besides developing content for VR headsets, representatives from HP suggested it could be used in architecture, art, finance, film and other jobs that require high-performance components.

We hope to learn more about the exact configuration options, price and availability soon.