Best VR Headsets for PC In 2018

It’s hard to imagine a more challenging buying decision than one in a relatively new product category like virtual reality (VR). You can be hesitant to commit to a VR headset, especially when major innovations seem imminent. We’ll witness many changes in VR platforms in the coming years, including significant enhancements, like eye tracking inside head-mounted displays (see the impressive demo we got from Tobii at CES 2018), peripherals and controllers that add more realism to games, hand and gesture tracking (like the Mudra Inspire wristband controller) various forms of precision body tracking (such as the full-body VR HoloSuit) and standalone VR headsets. Of course, if you’re always waiting for what’s next, you’ll never get to experience what VR has to offer now. For those ready to get real about virtual reality, here are the best VR headsets for PC.
Best VR Headsets
-
HTC Vive ProBest Overall
-
- Display Type
- AMOLED
-
- Display Size
- Dual 3.5-inches
-
- PPI
- 615
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1440 x 1600
-
- Refresh Rate
- 90Hz
-
- FOV (HxV)
- 110° x ???°
-
- Lens Type
- Fresnel
-
- Lens Adjustment
- 60 - 72mm mechanical IPD adjustment
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor
-
- Tracking Technology
- Valve SteamVR Tracking 2.0
-
- Integrated Camera
- Stereo Cameras - Chaperone, Passthrough
-
- Audio
- Integrated headphones with 3D spatial audio, Stereo microphones
-
- Wireless
- ✗
-
- HMD Ports
- 1x Proprietary Cable (HDMI/USB 3.0/Power)
-
- HMD Cable Length
- 16.4ft (5m)
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 190 x 120 x ~135 mm
-
- Weight
- 769g (1017g with cable)
-
-
Oculus RiftBest Value
-
- Display Type
- Dual Low-Persistence Samsung AMOLED
-
- Display Size
- 90mm
-
- PPI
- 461
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1200 x 1080
-
- Refresh Rate
- 90Hz
-
- FOV (HxV)
- 94 × 93° (@12mm lens-to-eye distance)
-
- Lens Type
- Hybrid Fresnel
-
- Lens Adjustment
- 58 - 72 mm IPD, lens-to-eye (w/glasses spacer)
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer
-
- Tracking Technology
- 6-DOF (degrees of freedom) Constellation camera, Optical IR LED tracking
-
- Integrated Camera
- ✗
-
- Audio
- Integrated Microphone, Removable Supra-Aural 3D Spatial Audio Headphones
-
- Wireless
- Bluetooth (for Remote and Touch Controllers)
-
- HMD Ports
- 1x Proprietary Connector (HDMI/USB 3.0)
-
- HMD Cable Length
- 13.1ft (4m)
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 171 x 216 × 102 mm
-
- Weight
- 470g
-
-
Oculus GoBest Budget
-
- Display Type
- Low-Persistance LCD
-
- Display Size
- Single 5.5-inches
-
- PPI
- 538
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1280 x 1440
-
- Refresh Rate
- 60Hz or 72Hz (app dependent)
-
- FOV (HxV)
- ~100° x ???° (not publicized)
-
- Lens Type
- Custom Fresnel
-
- Lens Adjustment
- No IPD Adjustment (~65mm)
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor
-
- Tracking Technology
- 3-DOF (degrees of freedom) head tracking
-
- Integrated Camera
- ✗
-
- Audio
- Integrated speakers with 3D spatial audio, Microphone
-
- Wireless
- Wifi, Bluetooth
-
- HMD Ports
- Micro USB port, USB 2.0 interface, 3.5mm stereo with microphone jack
-
- HMD Cable Length
- ✗
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 190 x 105 x 115mm
-
- Weight
- 485g
-
-
Samsung OdysseyBest Windows MR Headset
-
- Display Type
- AMOLED
-
- Display Size
- Dual 3.5-inches
-
- PPI
- 615
-
- Per-Eye Resolution
- 1440 x 1600
-
- Refresh Rate
- 60Hz (integrated GPU) 90Hz (discrete GPU)
-
- FOV (HxV)
- 110° x ???°
-
- Lens Type
- Fresnel
-
- Lens Adjustment
- 60 - 72mm mechanical IPD adjustment
-
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor
-
- Tracking Technology
- 6 DOF inside-out BW camera-based spatial tracking (stereo BW cameras)
-
- Integrated Camera
- Stereo Tracking Cameras - No Video Passthrough
-
- Audio
- Integrated headphones with AKG spatial audio, 2x Array microphones
-
- Wireless
- ✗
-
- HMD Ports
- 1x Proprietary Cable (HDMI/USB 3.0)
-
- HMD Cable Length
- 13.1ft (4m)
-
- Dimensions (WxHxD)
- 201.9 × 131.6 x 111 mm
-
- Weight
- 644g
-
News and Product Updates
We recently got our hands on AMD Radeon ReLive for VR, a new software that lets you stream VR games to mobile VR headsets via WifI. But while the technology works, we found it has some experience-hurting limitations.
And in discouraging news for VR enthusiasts, IMAX is officially exiting the VR game. The company is closing all of its remaining VR arcades early next and is also writing off “certain VR content investments.”
PC VR Headsets Today and Tomorrow
Among the many questions, we get about how to run PC VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) optimally is how to choose the best CPU for VR. Game developers and studios always list minimum specs, and as of this writing, they can vary wildly. We took some time to benchmark 11 VR games across a variety of CPUs to get a sense of how processing power affects performance. But that was before Microsoft pushed out its own VR platform.
We’ve been waiting for new approaches to PC-based VR for a while. Until recently, there essentially were two major players: HTC’s Vive (and the newer, higher-end Vive Pro), buoyed by Valve and its dominant PC gaming platform Steam, and Oculus’ Rift, backed by social media colossus Facebook.
But now, there’s another industry juggernaut solidly in the VR headset game: In October 2017, Microsoft rolled out the Windows Mixed Reality platform, which includes HMDs from several hardware partners, like Dell, Acer, Samsung and others. Oculus and HTC cater primarily to the gaming crowd (although both companies are after the commercial market, too), but Microsoft wants to corner the immersive productivity market. If you want to spend your workday in a virtual environment, a Windows Mixed Reality headset would be your best bet. Here’s everything you need to know about Windows Mixed Reality.
We are also on the cusp of a few new initiatives, including headsets with higher resolutions and wider fields of view (FOV). HTC’s Vive Pro (which hit the market in April 2018) features a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600, and Pimax finally began preparing shipments for its 8K headset at the end of September (despite some delays), which features dual 4K displays and a wide 200-degree FOV.
All that said, despite new and exciting hardware always seemingly just over the horizon, the hardware that’s available today is still viable and compelling.
Best Overall
If you're looking for the best VR system that money can buy, there is no other option but the HTC Vive Pro. HTC's flagship headset features the highest resolution displays avialable today in a consumer VR headset, and it offers the most advanced head strap mechanism that we've ever tested.
HTC Vive Pro
If you're looking for the best VR system that money can buy, there is no other option but the HTC Vive Pro. HTC's flagship headset features the highest resolution displays avialable today in a consumer VR headset, and it offers the most advanced head strap mechanism that we've ever tested.
Best Value
The Oculus Rift offers the best balance of features, build quality and price. Oculus hit all the right notes with a comfortable headset, nearly flawless 6-DOF tracking and excellent motion controllers. The setup process for the Rift is somewhat cumbersome, but once your have it setup, the Rift provides nearly the same experience as the Vive Pro for a fraction of the price.
Oculus Rift
The Oculus Rift offers the best balance of features, build quality and price. Oculus hit all the right notes with a comfortable headset, nearly flawless 6-DOF tracking and excellent motion controllers. The setup process for the Rift is somewhat cumbersome, but once your have it setup, the Rift provides nearly the same experience as the Vive Pro for a fraction of the price.
Best Budget
Not everyone can afford PC that's powerful enough for a VR headset. You could turn to a smartphone solution like a Samsung GearVR or a Google Daydream headset, but we would recomend the Oculus Go instead. The Oculus Go is a standalone VR headset, which features internal processing hardware. The Oculus Go doesn't offer the same experience that you would get from a PC-connected system. However, for $200, it is a tremendous value and offers an inexpensive leap into the world of virtual reality.
Oculus Go
Not everyone can afford PC that's powerful enough for a VR headset. You could turn to a smartphone solution like a Samsung GearVR or a Google Daydream headset, but we would recomend the Oculus Go instead. The Oculus Go is a standalone VR headset, which features internal processing hardware. The Oculus Go doesn't offer the same experience that you would get from a PC-connected system. However, for $200, it is a tremendous value and offers an inexpensive leap into the world of virtual reality.
Best Windows MR Headset
The Samsung Odyssey is the best Windows Mixed Reality headset available today. It features the same high-resolution displays as the Vive Pro headset, which makes it an inexpensive alternative if image clarity is a top priority. Microsoft's platform is also a breeze to configure. However, the Odyssey headset costs the same as the Rift, and Microsoft's platform isn't yet as refined as Oculus' VR solution.
Samsung Odyssey
The Samsung Odyssey is the best Windows Mixed Reality headset available today. It features the same high-resolution displays as the Vive Pro headset, which makes it an inexpensive alternative if image clarity is a top priority. Microsoft's platform is also a breeze to configure. However, the Odyssey headset costs the same as the Rift, and Microsoft's platform isn't yet as refined as Oculus' VR solution.
The Oculus Go should actually be 2560x1440, and that's combined, not per-eye, meaning the actual listed number should be 1280x1440. It might also be worth noting whether the pixels are arranged in a pentile or RGB format for each headset, since pentile displays share some subpixels between pixels, resulting in a lower subpixel count for certain colors at a given resolution.