HyperX Hi-Speed MicroSD Cards Arrive for Gamers

HyperX, Kingston's renowned gaming division, has just launched a new line of gaming microSD cards that promises high levels of performance and reliability for demanding gamers.

Nowadays, it's pretty common to find the gaming monicker on every type of computer product, whether it be components, like motherboards or memory, or peripherals, such as mice, keyboards and headsets. There are even routers and network switches out there labeled and marketed as gaming-grade devices. HyperX's latest gaming-oriented microSD cards aren't a novelty by any means since SanDisk released its own microSD cards for gamers not so long ago. However, what really surprised us was that HyperX was so late to the game considering it's one of the major players in the gaming market and owned by parent company Kingston.

The Class 10 UHS-I HyperX Gaming microSD cards feature A1 and U3 speed class performance with read speeds of 100MB/s and write speeds of 80MB/s. HyperX will offer the microSD cards in capacities of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. HyperX emphasized that its gaming microSD cards are compatible with a wide selection of devices, which include the Nintendo Switch console, mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and basically any other portable gaming devices with a microSD slot.

Consumers in the United States and Canada can purchase the new HyperX Gaming microSD cards through Amazon, HyperX said in its announcement. The 64GB (HXSDC/64GB) model goes for $49.99, while the 256GB (HXSDC/256GB) will set you back $199.99. At the time of writing, HyperX hasn't revealed the price tag for the 128GB (HXSDC/128GB). As is custom, all HyperX Gaming microSD cards are backed by a lifetime warranty and technical support.

HyperX Gaming microSD Card Specifications