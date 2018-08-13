Intel 9th Gen CPUs Rumored for October Launch

(Image credit: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com)



We may be seeing Intel's 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors sooner rather than later. According to a report from Wccftech, citing anonymous sources, Intel will launched unlocked desktop processors and the Z390 chipset on October 1.

Specifically, the rumor addresses the Intel Core i9-9900K (8 cores / 16 threads), Intel Core i7-9700K 8 cores / 8 threads) and Intel Core i5-9600K (6 cores / 6 threads).

The documents Wccftech looked at suggest that all three chips will be made with Intel's 14nm++ process. Each has a 95W TDP. The Core i9 has a 16MB cache, base clock of 3.6GHz and boost clock up to 5.0 GHz (in single or dual core computing). The Core i7 has a 12MB cache, the same base clock as the Core i9 but a 4.9-GHz boost clock (single core), and the Core i5 has 9MB cache, 3.7GHz base clock and up to 4.6GHz boost (single core).

Wccftech also speculates that the Core i5 will cost about $250, the Core i7 will run for around $350 and the Core i9 will be about $450. If these rumors are correct, more 9th Gen chips could launch in the first quarter of 2019.

Of course, we've seen a whole bunch of supposed leaks in the past few weeks, so take everything you see with a grain of salt.