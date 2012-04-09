Former Intel Employee Pleads Guilty to Data Theft

The engineer quit his job at Intel on June 11 of 2008, but joined AMD on June 2, while he was still able to access Intel's servers. Pani downloaded "numerous" confidential documents that were originally estimated to be worth about $1 billion, but were tagged by Intel with a value of about $200 to $400 million later on. The engineer apparently intended to advance his career by bringing the documents to AMD.

The FBI, which led the investigation, said that no information has actually reached AMD as Intel quickly reported the theft. Pani was originally charged with data fraud in August of 2008.

AMD was said to have cooperated with the investigation. According to the FBI, there is no evidence that anyone at AMD knew that Pani had the information and there were no signs that anyone at AMD asked Pani for the documents. Sentencing is scheduled for August 8. Each count of fraud carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.