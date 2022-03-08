International Retailer 'Confirms' Ryzen 7 5700X and 4000-Series Renior-X CPUs

Filipino retailer TechMovers announced in a recent Facebook post that AMD's heavily-rumored Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, 5500, 4500, and Ryzen 3 4100 are coming out soon, with AMD's production facilities ready to start producing the new Ryzen SKUs.

So far, these chips have only appeared in rumors, but TechMovers is the first official retailer to announce that these chips are real products. We've messaged the company for further evidence relating to the existence of these CPUs and are awaiting a response. The retailer responded to our queries with a screenshot of documentation that we can't share, and even though we can't confirm it through other sources, it does appear somewhat convincing. However, as with all leaked information, take the news with a grain of salt.

A few days ago, reports of new lower-end Ryzen 5000 models appeared on Twitter. The rumor originated from a post by @Zed__Wang claiming that AMD will launch the Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and a Ryzen 5 5500 in March.



These are purportedly repurposed Cezanne chips, but without a functioning iGPU. Aside from the core and thread counts for each SKU, the leaker didn't share any detailed specifications. However, the 5700X will reportedly come with eight cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 5 5600 with six cores and 12 threads, and the Ryzen 5 5500 with six cores and six threads.

If these details are true, then these specific model numbers and their respected core configurations share a very similar pattern to their Zen 2 counterparts — the 3700X, 3600, and 3500. If AMD shares this same pattern with Ryzen 5000, we can expect all three chips to feature a 65W TDP and a lower clock speed than the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X. The Ryzen 5 5500 could also feature lower clock speeds than the 5600, but the main difference will be the lack of threading.

Pricing remains a mystery, but it's not hard to conclude that all three chips will be cheaper than their higher-tiered brethren.

New Renior-X Ryzen 4000 CPUs

Perhaps more of a surprise is the reported introduction of the Ryzen 5 4500 and Ryzen 3 4100. These Zen 2 chips are a strange sight, considering AMD's more advanced Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are beginning to show their age, and the company has Zen 4 models on the near-term roadmap. (Not to mention Ryzen 4000 APUs.)

Rumors of a refreshed Ryzen 4000 series started and ended with a single Chiphell forum post we covered back in early December of last year. The rumor indicated that AMD was planning on a Zen 2 reboot with a new lineup codenamed Renior-X. These would be brand new, budget-friendly CPUs that lack any integrated graphics.

We don't know anything about Renoir-X other than it is purportedly based on the older Zen 2 architecture. For the uninitiated, vanilla Renior was the codename for AMD's Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and APUs running on Zen 2.

At best, we estimate the X moniker indicates AMD is using some sort of refreshed "Zen 2+" architecture, possibly with higher clock speeds in mind. This would give the Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 some performance advantage beyond the Ryzen 3 3100/3300X and Ryzen 5 3500/3500X.

However, the Ryzen 4000 branding is an odd choice considering AMD used that name to represent its OEM-exclusive Zen 2 parts featuring integrated Vega graphics. Since Renoir-X is rumored to lack any integrated graphics engine, why AMD would put these chips under the Ryzen 4000 umbrella remains a mystery. But, it would be the only choice for AMD, considering there is no numbering gap between 4000 and 5000. Ryzen 3000 branding would be too old, considering these chips supposedly feature a more advanced Zen 2 architecture.