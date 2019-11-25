Asus $899 ZenBook 14 Laptop Deal Features Core i7, 16GB of RAM and Free Smartphone

(Image credit: Asus)

Normally hunting for the best Black Friday tech deals means finding the best discount on typical selling prices, but we’ve spotted a deal this time around that also sweetens the pot by including a phone. The deal in question is the Asus ZenBook 14 for $899.99, which comes a Asus ZenFone Max included .

The ZenBook 14 itself doesn’t lack for specs either. It comes packed with an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, which is a U-series, ultra-low voltage processor but still a genuine quad-core unit with Hyper-threading, and it can boost (albeit briefly), up to a clock speed of 4.6 GHz for when a little more oomph is needed. Other specs include 16GB of LDDR3 2133 MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and an Nvidia MX150 GPU. All things considered, those aren’t shabby specs for a thin-and-light notebook.

Asus ZenBook 14 with Intel Core i7 /16GB / 512GB / Nvidia MX150 - with free phone for $899.99



This laptop comes with a four-core, eight-thread processor, plus a decent amount of storage and reliable amount of RAM for an ultraportable. Plus, Newegg is throwing a free Asus ZenFone Max smartphone with a quad-core processor to sweeten the deal.

View Deal

The display is standard at FHD resolution, and the laptops runs off 47Whr battery, which is said to be able to power the notebook for up to 10 hours (although, your experience will vary depending on usage).

(Image credit: Asus)

The included smartphone is the ZenFone Max (M1) in sunlight gold. It’s not a flagship phone, and whilst Newegg claims that it’s worth $299.99, that’s obviously the MSRP price. The phone came out in May 2018 and comes with a 5.5-inch 720x1440 resolution IPS display, has 2GB of memory and is paired to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core system-on-chip (SoC).