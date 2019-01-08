Lenovo Packs in the Features With New 44-Inch Legion Monitor

Lenovo’s packing FreeSync 2, 144Hz and 4.6 million pixels into its next ultrawide gaming monitor: the Lenovo Legion Y44w. We saw it in-person during the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week, and in addition to offering some premium specs, it has some fun features, like a stowaway USB hub we loved to push, a light-up, removable Harman Kardon speaker at the base and a fun, yet subtle, stand.
Lenovo Legion Y44w Gaming Monitor Specs
|Panel Type
|VA
|Curve Radius
|1800R
|Screen Size / Aspect Ratio
|43.4 inches / 32:10
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|3840x1200 @ 144HzFreeSync 2
|Response Time (GTG)
|99% sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3
|Brightness
|450 nits
|Ports
|2x HDMI 2.0DisplayPort 1.4USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2)USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1)4x USB 3.0Audio out
|Audio
|Removable Harman Kardon speaker
|Panel Dimensions (WxDxH)
|313.55mm x 461.63mm ~ 591.63mm x 1058.66mm
|Price
|Starts at $1,199.99
Starting at $1,1999.99, you can see Lenovo packed in some premium specs and capabilities. The Lenovo Legion Y44w is among Lenovo’s first HDR400-certified displays, offers picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, for connecting two PCs, and is TUV Eye-certified, meaning it should reduce eye strain.
The peek-a-boo USB hub holds 2 USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack. Sticking out of the bottom bezel, it has a bright blue, thick button that takes a bit of force to push in, at which point it clicks. It felt pretty sturdy, thick and quality and is a nifty way of accessing some extra ports
The Lenovo Legion Y44w hits stores this April. It will come with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, USB Type-C and USB Type-C-to-Type A cables.
Lenovo Legion Y27gq Gaming Monitor
Also coming in April for those looking for something a bit smaller and less pricey is the Lenovo Legion Y27gq, a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2560x1440), TN panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and TUV Eye certification. It even has the same stand and detachable speakers as the Legion Y44w, for $999.
Lenovo Legion Y27gq Specs
|Panel Type
|TN
|Screen Size / Aspect Ratio
|27 inches / 16:9
|Max Resolution & Refresh Rate
|2560x1440 @ 240Hz
|Color Gamut
|90% DCI-P3
|Response Time (GTG)
|0.5ms
|Brightness
|400 nits
|Ports
|HDMI DisplayPort 4x USB 3.0 Audio combo jack
|Audio
|Removable Harman Kardon speaker
|Panel Dimensions (WxDxH)
|284.4mm x 431.62mm~561.62mm x 614mm
|Price
|Starts at $999.99
The price is a bit much, though. It does lay the groundwork for others, which is always nice.