Lenovo Packs in the Features With New 44-Inch Legion Monitor

Lenovo’s packing FreeSync 2, 144Hz and 4.6 million pixels into its next ultrawide gaming monitor: the Lenovo Legion Y44w. We saw it in-person during the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week, and in addition to offering some premium specs, it has some fun features, like a stowaway USB hub we loved to push, a light-up, removable Harman Kardon speaker at the base and a fun, yet subtle, stand.

Lenovo Legion Y44w Gaming Monitor Specs

Panel Type VA Curve Radius 1800R Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 43.4 inches / 32:10 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x1200 @ 144HzFreeSync 2 Response Time (GTG) 99% sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3 Brightness 450 nits Ports 2x HDMI 2.0DisplayPort 1.4USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2)USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1)4x USB 3.0Audio out Audio Removable Harman Kardon speaker Panel Dimensions (WxDxH) 313.55mm x 461.63mm ~ 591.63mm x 1058.66mm Price Starts at $1,199.99

Starting at $1,1999.99, you can see Lenovo packed in some premium specs and capabilities. The Lenovo Legion Y44w is among Lenovo’s first HDR400-certified displays, offers picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, for connecting two PCs, and is TUV Eye-certified, meaning it should reduce eye strain.

The peek-a-boo USB hub holds 2 USB 3.0 ports and a headphone jack. Sticking out of the bottom bezel, it has a bright blue, thick button that takes a bit of force to push in, at which point it clicks. It felt pretty sturdy, thick and quality and is a nifty way of accessing some extra ports

The Lenovo Legion Y44w hits stores this April. It will come with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, USB Type-C and USB Type-C-to-Type A cables.

Lenovo Legion Y27gq Gaming Monitor

Also coming in April for those looking for something a bit smaller and less pricey is the Lenovo Legion Y27gq, a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2560x1440), TN panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and TUV Eye certification. It even has the same stand and detachable speakers as the Legion Y44w, for $999.

Lenovo Legion Y27gq Specs