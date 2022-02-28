Lenovo's New Portable Monitor Sports 2.2K Resolution

Lenovo is no stranger to portable monitors, as we reviewed the ThinkVision M14t just over a year ago. At the time, we were impressed by its lightweight design, excellent color and touch capabilities (with stylus support). Knocks against the monitor included its expensive price tag ($449 MSRP) and limited connectivity options.

Lenovo is back at it again with the ThinkVision M14d, which retains the 14-inch screen size, but bumps the resolution from 1920 x 1080 (16:9 aspect ratio) to 2240 x 1400 (16:10). At the heart of the ThinkVision M14d is an IPS panel with a 6 ms response time and 60 Hz refresh rate. The 60 Hz rating here isn’t a detriment, as most people that are shopping for these types of monitors are more interested in the extra screen real estate to improve productivity. The company states that typical brightness comes in at 300 nits, while its contrast ratio maxes out at 1,500:1, which is about average for IPS panels in this class.

Panel Type / Backlight IPS / WLED Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 14 inches / 16:10 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2240 x 1400 Color Depth 8-bit Response Time 6 ms (normal mode) Max Brightness 300 nits Contrast 1,500:1 Power Consumption 8 - 9.5W Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (DP1.2 Alt Mode) Weight 1.3 pounds

Given that this is a portable monitor, the ThinkVision M14d should excel as a second workspace for your laptop when on-the-go. With this in mind, the monitor hooks up with your computer via a USB-C connection, which supports DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode (which remains the sole display connectivity option, as with the ThinkVision M14 and M14t).

So those folks that were hoping for a standard HDMI or mini-HDMI port might be disappointed as would anyone who wanted to use this with a USB port that does not support alt mode. In addition, power passthrough is supported, meaning you can supply up to 65W of power to your laptop through the monitor.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkVision M14d’s mobile-centric vibes extend to the physical form factor, which is unchanged from previous versions of the ThinkVision M14 series. The monitor is just 4.6mm thick and weighs 1.3 pounds. It also features a built-in stand that allows you to adjust the angle of the screen to your liking (0 degrees to 90 degrees).

The stand also houses the connections for power, USB, screen brightness and power. Given that there are two USB-C ports on either side of the monitor stand (one of which is used by the PC), you can use the second one to attach peripherals like a mouse, external storage solution, or even charge your smartphone.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Unlike the ThinkVision M14t, the new ThinkVision M14d does not support touch. However, that omission means that the ThinkVision M14d is priced at just $299 compared to $449. That's still a notable increase over the $269 asking price of the standard ThinkVision M14 (non-touch), but you are getting a higher-resolution 2.2k panel for that extra $30.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkVision M14d will be available starting this July directly from its website or various retail partners.