Maingear Partners With Unikrn For New UKG Crypto-Mining PCs

Maingear has partnered with esports brand Unikrn to create a series of UnikoinGold (UKG) crypto mining PCs, which will also offer exclusive mining pool access and rates.

UnikoinGold is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency used for esports betting that was created by Unikrn, a company that fashions itself as “the ultimate fusion of entertainment, esports, crypto and betting.” Unikrn is headed by Rahul Sood, former VoodooPC founder who is now also a partner at Maingear, and the joint venture between the two companies shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.

The new Maingear Advanced Crypto Miner (ACM) and ACM Pro are designed to mine both Ethereum or Unikrn’s UKG currencies. Full specs aren’t yet known, but the ACM will house up to six GPUs in a large desktop form factor (pictured), and the ACM Pro will be set in a rack-mount chassis that can support over eight graphics cards.

The ACMs will also offer exclusive mining pool access and rates, giving first-time miners an easy way to get started right out of the box. Gamers can also cash in with an exclusive native link to Unikrn Connekt, a service that allows gamers to earn UKG for playing ranked matches of their favorite games, in addition to tracking their stats, performance, and more on the Unikrn platform.

Further cementing Maingear’s commitment to the up-and-coming cryptocurrency, the company is now accepting UKG as payment for any of its custom-shop gaming PCs.

“I strongly believe in the future of crypto,” said Maingear CEO Wallace Santos. “With the Maingear ACM and accepting UnikoinGold payments, Maingear is making a strong commitment to crypto a key part of our business going forward.”

The Maingear ACM and ACM Pro will be available later this year, but exact pricing and availability details aren't available yet.