Microsoft Targets Your Handset With Phone-Syncing app

By

Microsoft's quest to find a place in your pocket continues. At its Build developer conference, the company announced a new desktop app that syncs data with your phone and the ability to bring one of its key desktop features to Android and iOS devices.

Dubbed "Your Phone," the upcoming, first-party app will allow you to copy files such as photos from your PC to your handset and will also provide access to your notifications and text messages, directly from the desktop.

Microsoft is far from the first to provide a way to control your phone from a computer. macOS has offered seamless integration between Macs and iPhones for many years. In the PC ecosystem, everyone from Samsung, which makes an app called SideSync that works with Galaxy phones, to Dell, which preloads its Mobile Connect software on laptops, is trying to bridge the gap between your mobile device and desktop.

The Your Phone app won't even be Microsoft's first method of controlling your handset from within Windows 10. The Cortana mobile app for Android allows users to send and receive SMS messages from their PCs, but the interface isn't threaded, making real conversations difficult. The Microsoft Launcher for Android provides a "Continue on PC" option that sends the web page you were looking at on your phone directly to your computer.

So, while it would be nice to see a really good first-party phone syncing utility from Microsoft, the company is unlikely to break any new ground with Your Phone.

Microsoft also said that it plans to bring the Timeline feature, which shows a history of all the apps and files you've opened, to Android and iOS devices. If you have an important Word doc or web page open your phone, it should show up on the timeline on your PC.

There are other ways to have a cross-device workflow. In Google's ecosystem, for example, you can view your Chrome browser history and access all your Google docs across devices. However, if Microsoft gets this right, it could be compelling.

No matter what the Redmond software giant does, it will have a difficult time staying relevant in the phone space without its own devices. Though Windows Phone is now dead, the long-rumored Surface Phone, which is alleged to have two screens, could make a splash... if it ever comes to fruition. But that likely won’t be anywhere at Build.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ghosalc02 07 May 2018 16:57
    Air droid already do this so it isnt new
    Reply
  • Jake Hall 07 May 2018 17:31
    I'm leery of Windows 10... Mightytext and web-apps work just fine. I have this cool cable that I can plug in and transfer things fast! (Android of course) Or I can use the cloud.
    Reply
  • canadianvice 07 May 2018 22:11
    I'd love OS-level integration for something like this. I was interested when it was a Cortana thing, but I didn't like having a relatively useless bing-oriented assistant on my phone when I had Google. If I can get just an app without needing to use Cortana, well, they had my attention.....
    Reply
  • nitrium 08 May 2018 00:27
    I get that MS wants to be on your phone as well as your PC, but honestly those horses have bolted and MS collapsed before the finish line and had to be put down. IMO MS should be focusing on retaining PC dominance, as opposed to throwing good money after bad in trying to get their software on phones.
    Reply
  • koga73 08 May 2018 15:57
    Microsoft's top priority should be to fix the Windows 10 search functionality. It's horrible, how it ever got past QA and made it to users is beyond me.
    Reply