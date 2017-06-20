MSI Takes The Wraps Off Its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z

MSI revealed more information about the factory overclocked GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z. The graphics card was originally announced back in May, but aside from some tidbits about its cooling, details were limited.

The MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z graphics card is equipped with the company's signature TriFrozr cooler. This triple-fan cooler utilizes TORX 2.0 fans mated to a massive RGB-lit fan shroud. Airflow through the graphics card's aluminum fins and large copper 8mm heatpipes helps dissipate the heat absorbed by the large nickel-plated copper base plate. MSI said in its press release that Torx Fan 2.0 generates 22% more air pressure than the previous Torx Fan technology.



As you might expect, MSI includes a solid metal backplate that adds structural strength to prevent the card from bending and twisting under the weight of the triple-fan TriFrozr cooler. The fan shroud and backplate are equipped with built-in Mystic Light Sync RGB lighting, which allows you to custom tailor the look of your graphics card to your system using the included MSI Mystic Light software.



Getting down to the actual specs, this graphics card sports 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR5X memory, a 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, a 250W TDP, a 2.5 slot design, and weighs in at hefty 1,707g. MSI's GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z also comes with a standard DVI-D, two DisplayPort headers, and two HDMI 2.0b display outputs, as well as three 8-pin power connectors.



Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

What truly sets the Lightning Z apart from other GTX 1080 Ti based graphics cards is the variety of core / memory settings it offers. Running this card in silent mode adjusts the base clock to 1,480MHz, the boost clock to 1,582MHz, and memory frequency of 11,016MHz. Kick it up a notch to gaming mode and you are looking at 1,582MHz base clock, a boost clock of 1,695MHz, and memory frequency of 11,120MHz. Running this card in lightning mode yields a 1,607MHz base clock, 1,721MHz boost clock, and a memory frequency of 11,120MHz. The Lightning Z even includes a dip switch that allows you to unlock LN2 mode without the need for soldering, jumpers, or other mods.

All MSI graphics cards feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. MSI also bundles its Afterburner utility, which is an overclocking tool that also allows you to benchmark your graphics card, customize fan profiles, and capture video.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.