MSI Brings Frozr Coolers To Pair Of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Cards

MSI offered up a few (very few) details on two upcoming Pascal-powered graphics cards. Although the company is being tight-lipped ahead of the official unveiling, we can only assume, based on previous versions of the Lightning and Gaming X GPUs, that these cards will come overclocked from the factory.

The MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z and GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G graphics cards will both be equipped with one of the company's signature Frozr-branded coolers. The Lightning Z will feature a triple-fan TriFrozr, whereas the Gaming X 11G will be fitted with a Twin Frozr VI custom cooling solution. The TORX 2.0 fans on both graphics cards direct airflow through aluminum fins that are connected to a large nickel-plated copper base via five large 8mm heatpipes. MSI said the Torx Fan 2.0 generates 22% more air pressure than the previous Torx Fan technology. Both cards include a solid metal backplate that adds structural strength to prevent the card from bending and twisting.

In addition, MSI's GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G also comes with a USB Type-C connector as well as a standard DVI-D, DisplayPort, and two HDMI 2.0b display outputs. There is no word on the display outputs on the MSI GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z.

All MSI graphics cards feature military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability. MSI also bundles its Afterburner overclocking utility, which is an overclocking tool that also allows you to benchmark your graphics card, customize fan profiles, and capture video.

Pricing and availability were not available at press time.