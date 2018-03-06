Price Guide: AMD, Nvidia Graphics Card Bundles On Newegg (Updated)

To help alleviate the pain of gamers looking to build a new PC, Newegg has been offering GPU bundles lately at excellent price points. Today, the online retailer is back with more bundles.
These bundles consist of GPUs paired with various other components, such as motherboards, processors, keyboards, mice, and other parts. Due to the volume of bundles currently available, we have opted to not analyze them individually, but rather as a whole.
The million dollar question (or thousand dollar question in this case) is do these bundles provide tangible savings? Due to the shortage, the answer is yes, and some of these bundles may save you a few hundred dollars over buying the components separately. It varies from day to day, but at times these bundles may actually be less expensive than buying the GPU by itself. But you ultimately will pay more than you would have several months ago. It may be more economical to wait and purchase a GPU further down the line when the prices drop again, but there’s no telling when that will actually happen.
EVGA is now offering a series of GPU bundles on its own site that include its GPUs and a selection of its motherboards and CLC coolers. Like Newegg’s bundles, EVGA’s bundles are only attractive due to the stark price increase on GPUs. The hardware is still priced above its MSRP, but the effective cost of the graphics cards in the bundles is lower than if you tried to snag one by itself.
Massdrop is also partnering with OEMs to provide GPU deals and combos.
Who do they think they are fooling with these bundles. Just a way to peddle junk no one wants. Miners will buy the bundles too. I'm not buying anything again until I go select exactly what I want. I'm not settling for some random GPU and motherboard because it was bundled. The reason you build you own is because you get to choose exactly what you want, you don't settle.
You aren't doing me a favor by selling me anything. I'll just sit tight. If we actually reach a point where my current machine won't handle new games, I'll start console gaming again, and I won't be buying my console from NewEgg or other PC hardware vendors.
So I hope all those miners are still there when 1. the market collapses, 2. government steps in to regulate it (see step 1.), 3. it devalues enough again to where GPUs are no longer profitable to use anymore. This has happened before...
Full price for a Gigabyte X370 k7 is $210. Which leave a vega 64 for
$1179. A whopping $21 savings over the current gouge price of
$1200. Far more than double the $465 I bought one from newegg
last November.
Nothing exciting about these bundles, and they are still overpriced. Might as well wait to see if we'll soon be getting some new GPU releases. If not, screw them! I can wait it out. Not in a hurry at all.
And the limit of one per customer is easily circumnavigated if you just use more than one Newegg account. Lots of people do it.
Its msrp is not $500 no 1080's are $500 msrp. They are 599/699.
