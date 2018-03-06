Trending

Price Guide: AMD, Nvidia Graphics Card Bundles On Newegg (Updated)

Update, 3/6/18, 2:55pm PT: Added new bundles.

To help alleviate the pain of gamers looking to build a new PC, Newegg has been offering GPU bundles lately at excellent price points. Today, the online retailer is back with more bundles.

These bundles consist of GPUs paired with various other components, such as motherboards, processors, keyboards, mice, and other parts. Due to the volume of bundles currently available, we have opted to not analyze them individually, but rather as a whole.

The million dollar question (or thousand dollar question in this case) is do these bundles provide tangible savings? Due to the shortage, the answer is yes, and some of these bundles may save you a few hundred dollars over buying the components separately. It varies from day to day, but at times these bundles may actually be less expensive than buying the GPU by itself. But you ultimately will pay more than you would have several months ago. It may be more economical to wait and purchase a GPU further down the line when the prices drop again, but there’s no telling when that will actually happen.

EVGA is now offering a series of GPU bundles on its own site that include its GPUs and a selection of its motherboards and CLC coolers. Like Newegg’s bundles, EVGA’s bundles are only attractive due to the stark price increase on GPUs. The hardware is still priced above its MSRP, but the effective cost of the graphics cards in the bundles is lower than if you tried to snag one by itself.

Massdrop is also partnering with OEMs to provide GPU deals and combos.

These bundles have a tendency to sell out, so if you plan to buy one, act fast! For more ideas onhow to score a graphics card in this current market, including possibly snagging an external GPU dock.

MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 + MSI DS502View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Gaming 4GB GDDR5 + MSI Interceptor DS4200View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC 4GB GDDR5 + MSI Clutch GM10View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor MK2 OC 8GB GDDR5 + MSI Clutch GM10View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor MK2 OC 8GB GDDR5 + MSI DS502View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GT OCV1 6GB GDDR5 + MSI Interceptor DS4200View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC 8GB GDDR5 + MSI Immerse GH60View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6GB GDDR5 + MSI H110M Pro-VD PlusView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6GB GDDR5 + MSI H110M GrenadeView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6GB GDDR5 + MSI B350M MortarView Deal

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ 4GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 3 1300XView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X 6GB GDDR5 + MSI X370 Gaming ProView Deal

MSI Radeon RX 580 V1 8GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 5 1400View Deal

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor MK2 OC 8GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 5 1600View Deal

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ 4GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 7 1700View Deal

Asus ROG Radeon RX 570 Strix Gaming OC Edition 4GB GDDR5 + AMD Ryzen 7 1700XView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8GB GDDR5 + MSI B350M MortarView Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Gaming 8GB GDDR5 + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming WifiView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Aero 8GB GDDR5 + MSI X370 Gaming ProView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Titanium 8GB GDDR5 + MSI X370 Gaming ProView Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor OC 8GB GDDR5 + MSI B350M MortarView Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Windforce OC 8GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming K5View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8GB GDDR5XView Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming WifiView Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming 5View Deal

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost OC 8GB HBM2 + MSI DS502View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Turbo 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming WifiView Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming WifiView Deal

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB GDDR5X + Gigabyte Aorus GA-AX370-Gaming K7View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8GB GDDR5 + Gigabyte GA-AX370-gaming K5View Deal

Gigabyte RX Vega 56 OC 8GB HBM2 + Acer KG271 bmiixView Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming 5View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 56 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte Aorus GA-AX370-Gaming K7View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming K5View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte Aorus Z370 Gaming WifiView Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming 5View Deal

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Gaming OC 8GB HBM2 + Gigabyte Aorus GA-AX370-Gaming K7View Deal

PowerColor Radeon RX Vega 64 Red Devil OC 8GB HBM2 + AMD Ryzen 7 1800XView Deal

Asus ROG Radeon RX Vega 64 Strix Gaming 8GB HBM2 + AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900xView Deal

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost OC 8GB HBM2 + AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920xView Deal
27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • scolaner 20 February 2018 21:26
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3644551/newegg-gpu-bundle-build.html
    Reply
  • Kennyy Evony 21 February 2018 22:35
    BOOOOOOOOO!!!
    Reply
  • solidussnake1984 06 March 2018 23:37
    None of these are deals GTFO
    Reply
  • cjshelby78 06 March 2018 23:43
    Newegg has msi 1080 in stock now for msrp. They are now doing 1 per account too.
    Reply
  • solidussnake1984 06 March 2018 23:50
    680 for a 500$ card isn't MSRP though.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 07 March 2018 00:02
    The least expensive GTX 1080 on Newegg is current $669.99. That's $170 over Nvidia's MSRP on the GTX 1080.
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814137084

    And the limit of one per customer is easily circumnavigated if you just use more than one Newegg account. Lots of people do it.
    Reply
  • Mr5oh 07 March 2018 01:16
    Who do they think they are fooling with these bundles. Just a way to peddle junk no one wants. Miners will buy the bundles too. I'm not buying anything again until I go select exactly what I want. I'm not settling for some random GPU and motherboard because it was bundled. The reason you build you own is because you get to choose exactly what you want, you don't settle.

    You aren't doing me a favor by selling me anything. I'll just sit tight. If we actually reach a point where my current machine won't handle new games, I'll start console gaming again, and I won't be buying my console from NewEgg or other PC hardware vendors.

    So I hope all those miners are still there when 1. the market collapses, 2. government steps in to regulate it (see step 1.), 3. it devalues enough again to where GPUs are no longer profitable to use anymore. This has happened before...
    Reply
  • cjshelby78 07 March 2018 01:19
    20768693 said:
    680 for a 500$ card isn't MSRP though.

    Its msrp is not $500 no 1080's are $500 msrp. They are 599/699.
    Reply
  • steve15180 07 March 2018 01:44
    Full price for a Gigabyte X370 k7 is $210. Which leave a vega 64 for
    $1179. A whopping $21 savings over the current gouge price of
    $1200. Far more than double the $465 I bought one from newegg
    last November.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 07 March 2018 02:08
    Nothing exciting about these bundles, and they are still overpriced. Might as well wait to see if we'll soon be getting some new GPU releases. If not, screw them! I can wait it out. Not in a hurry at all.
    Reply