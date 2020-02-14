Trending

Nintendo-PlayStation Prototype Is Currently Auctioning for $350K

Now's your chance to own the collab console that never made it to market.

Super NES CD-ROM System (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

The Nintendo PlayStation Super NES CD-ROM (SNES-CD), also known as Super Famicom CD-ROM Adapter in Japan, is up for grabs at Heritage Auctions. The system is said to be the last of its kind, which is why the current bid is at $350,000.

For the uninitiated, the Super NES CD-ROM system was a prototype gaming console that came from a short-lived collaboration between Nintendo and Sony that reportedly started in the late '80s. Sadly, the device never left the prototype phase. Nintendo and Sony allegedly produced 200 units, which Heritage Auctions claimed have all been destroyed except for the one on auction. There's a sticker with a handwritten "2" under the system, which suggests that this unit may have been the second device that came out of the production line.

The systems look like a Frankenstein creation, featuring a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo cartridges and a separate CD-ROM drive for PlayStation games that would be offered on the Super Disc format. The auctioneers even claim they've played Mortal Kombat via a Super Famicom catridge on the system.

Super NES CD-ROM gaming console (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

It's incredible that the Super NES CD-ROM prototype is still working after so many years. The auction page claims the console was discovered in 2009 and that the CD-ROM was non-functional at the time. However YouTuber Benjamin Heckendorn reportedly repaired it. That means you can listen to your favorite CD (you still have one, right?) while playing a classic game. A miniature screen is on top of the console to let you know which track is playing.

The console has the typical power, reset and eject buttons, in addition to the multimedia buttons for music playback. There's even a headphone jack and volume dial on the the device. Outputs on the Super NES CD-ROM system are three RCA connectors, one S-Video connector, Nintendo's own Multi-Out port and a mysterious "NEXT" port that no one knows the purpose of. 

The Super NES CD-ROM system comes with a single Super Famicom controller that has Sony PlayStation branding. The console relies on a Super Famicom boot/debugging cartridge to enable the CD-ROM functionality and access the Super Disc operating system. Other accessories include the red, yellow and white RCA cables and a Sony-branded 7.5V power adapter.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user 15 February 2020 04:15
    I don't understand why anyone would pay so much. Even for a billionaire, that's not cheap.
  • drivinfast247 15 February 2020 05:32
    350k is not a lot for a billionaire.
  • cryoburner 15 February 2020 08:22
    Nintendo and Sony allegedly produced 200 units, which Heritage Auctions claimed have all been destroyed except for the one on auction.
    If by "destroyed" they mean "stored in a warehouse somewhere" then sure. : P If I had to guess, both Nintendo and Sony probably have some of these things floating around.

    It's incredible that the Super NES CD-ROM prototype is still working after so many years.
    Are Super Nintendos still working? I don't see why it would be surprising that a console from the early 90s that likely saw minimal use would still be functional. Though technically, the CD drive wasn't working when the device was acquired a decade ago, and did need some repairs, which is pointed out in the listing.
  • Mandark 15 February 2020 09:16
    😂. Man some moron is going waste a lot of money. I would buy a super car instead
  • WildCard999 15 February 2020 10:43
    "The auction page claims the console was discovered in 2009 and that the CD-ROM was non-functional at the time. However YouTuber Benjamin Heckendorn reportedly repaired it."

    Original parts? I'd be hesitant to spend that kind of money (if I could) by having someone neither from Nintendo or Sony "repairing" it.

    @cryoburner, it makes zero sense to me why they would destroy them and yea I could imagine someone holding onto the other ones for future auctions...at least for close to that kind of cash.
  • WildCard999 15 February 2020 10:47
    Depends on priorities I guess. While I agree it's way too much it would be interesting to own and I think for the people bidding on it even the 370K is probably a drop in the bucket for them. For me though 370K is a Kawasaki H2, new house and a bit of partying/traveling for a few years.
  • TerryLaze 15 February 2020 11:49
    He changed 3 capacitors,it's not brain surgery...
    Capacitors have to be changed every decade or so if you want to keep using electronics, even collectors don't care about that.

    Usually they only make that many prototypes if they are so far along that they are ready to send them out to developers and the media, if they end up not sending them away they are not going to keep them,storage space is expensive and they make a lot of prototypes all of the time, they would run out of space at some point.
    It's also pointless for them to disassemble them for parts because they wouldn't use used parts for anything anyway.
    Someone keeping one as a momentum is the only way something like this becomes possible.
    You can check out the dig where they buried tons of ET cartridges because it was cheaper than doing anything else with them.
  • cryoburner 15 February 2020 21:33
    If it's only a couple-hundred of them, that could likely fit on a single pallet. Sure, it's possible that most of them could have been destroyed, but at the very least, I'm sure they would have held onto a handful of them.
  • Johnwitt 16 February 2020 09:08
    Lol 350k for a fake hardware xD. No one seem disturb that no one ever confirm that the true prototype, from all the people who has worked on this thing back in 9x's not one of them says : "Well done it's the real prototype xD"

    People are stupid...
  • dalauder 16 February 2020 11:04
    I know they said Jeff Bezos just paid $165M for a house and that it's like paying $75 for a house to the average American. So to him, this would be like paying 12 cents for the console.

    Would you buy it for 12 cents? I know I would.
