Hello Games' Sean Murray Talks 'No Man's Sky' PC Release Date On Reddit AMA Session

Happy No Man’s Sky Release Day! That is, if you’re playing it on the PlayStation 4. Hello Games’ highly-anticipated title is out today on Sony’s console, but those on PC will have to wait until August 12 to play it. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session yesterday, Hello Games’ founder Sean Murray answered some questions about the game, including some details on the PC version.

Obviously, the glaring question was about the actual timeframe of the PC release. It’s no surprise that the PlayStation 4 copies were live at midnight on release day, but it seems like that won’t be the case for the PC version. As a matter of fact, even Murray himself doesn’t know the exact time of release because the team is still putting the final touches to the game before Friday.

“There's no conspiracy, we're just racing to get all the extra options and stuff we want,” he wrote. “[The PlayStation 4 version] comes out tomorrow and we'll just try to pretend it's a normal work day! Best guess right now is 6 pm GMT on Friday, but we'll keep you up to date as we get closer.”

As far as additional PC features are concerned, Murray mentioned that it will include field-of-view (FoV) options. However, he joked that for every time someone asks if it’s included in the game, he’ll take away one degree from the FoV settings.

If you play it on PC, but you want to travel the galaxy with a friend who’s playing it on the PS4, you’re out of luck. Murray said that the two versions of the game are running on different servers. Once again, he made a joke about the split, and said that the team is conducting an experiment to see which platform has the most juvenile names for the galaxy’s planets and animals.

For the moment, there is no rest for the Hello Games team. With the PS4 now available, the team will continue to monitor its performance on top of putting the final details on the PC. Murray mentioned that he took a break from work for an interview with Playboy, and when the reporter asked what he was working on at the time, he said that he was testing “compatibility for ATI OpenGL drivers.” It seems, then, that work on the PC version will continue until the last possible minute.