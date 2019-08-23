Noctua's New Look: All-Black Line of CPU Coolers Slated for Q4

Do you like performance of Noctua CPU coolers and fans, but do not like the familiar brown, beige and silver they are famous for? If that is the case, you are in luck. Noctua looks ready to release its new Chromax series of CPU coolers and fans that are--surprise--all black.

Today, Noctua teased black-on-black versions of the popular NH-D15, NH-U12S and NH-L9i coolers, as well as black versions of the NF-A20, NF-A9, NF-A9x14 and NF-A8 fans. The new CPU coolers and fans are scheduled for release in Q4 2019.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In addition to the aforementioned parts, Noctua announced that the NF-A12x25 and NF-A12x15 fans on display at Computex 2019 in May will come out in the first half of 2020. On top of the black Chromax line of fans, they displayed white versions of the NF-A15, NF-A14 and NF-F12.

Although Noctua's CPU coolers generally perform well, their typical brown-and-white aesthetic could be polarizing. The new color choices should yield broader appeal.

We do not have many details on these upcoming products outside of the ominously themed teaser video Noctura released today. However, at Computex, the company did tell us that the Chromax series coolers were ready for production, will include black mounting kits and performance said to be within one degree of the company's original coolers. Hopefully, changing the look doesn't hurt performance, but we won't know for sure unless we test it ourselves.

Pricing was not shared, but we can expect it to be around the existing price point for the original parts, if not a small premium on top of it.



Photo Credits: Noctua