Nokia Has a Sense of Humor, Claims Its Phones Never Break

Nokia shoots off a funny, nostalgic tweet claiming its phones are unbreakable.

Remember your first Nokia phone? It probably had a monochrome screen and played that classic little Nokia jingle. And it had Snake! Ah... those were the days…

Nokia seems to be feeling a bit nostalgic as well. Last week it posted a tweet with the line “’My Nokia Phone broke.’ – nobody”. It’s a cute shot at many modern smartphones, without naming names; seem to shatter with the slightest impact.

Hard to say if the new Nokias are as hardy as their decade-old siblings.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tolham 22 October 2013 00:04
    and the point of this "article" is.....?
  • InvalidError 22 October 2013 00:10
    I have a dead N7190... unable to read the SIM. The same SIM works fine in my ancient N2190, slightly less ancient N3390 and my "current" phone - and it also used to work fine with the N7190 until one day where the 7190 spontaneously decided to quit detecting it.
  • dvo 22 October 2013 00:22
    I'm on my second lumia 928 and even it doesn't function properly. gonna be on my 3rd before I know it. the first one was separating itself at one of the seams and made a horrid noise when the phone vibrated. then out of nowhere it stopped connecting to any network. tried various sims. Verizon had to replace it. my current 928 (which doesn't have nick or scratch on it, it looks like it just came out of the box) is beginning to separate again, and from time to time the touchscreen goes completely unresponsive and requires a force reboot.
  • shikamaru31789 22 October 2013 00:24
    It's true, those old Nokia's are practically unbreakable. My dad is still using the same one after about 10 years. He has no intention of getting a newer phone.
  • iam2thecrowe 22 October 2013 01:34
    my wife has a new nokia win8 phone, she went through 5 phones (not nokia) in the past 2 years, we will see how long this one lasts........ill get back to you when she breaks it.
  • gamebrigada 22 October 2013 02:00
    The screens on their lumias are beyond stupid... The screen is the first thing that will hit EVERY time it falls down flat.... I've seen more broken lumias then I've seen anything else...and there aren't a lot of them out there...
  • Mousemonkey 22 October 2013 02:12
    My x3 suffered a broken screen twice so I believe them, NOT!
  • jaygee02 22 October 2013 03:30
    What, you mean that phones that are half the width and have a screen three times the size are more likely to have a broken screen? That's crazy talk!
  • daswilhelm 22 October 2013 03:42
    11767176 said:
    I'm on my second lumia 928 and even it doesn't function properly. gonna be on my 3rd before I know it. the first one was separating itself at one of the seams and made a horrid noise when the phone vibrated. then out of nowhere it stopped connecting to any network. tried various sims. Verizon had to replace it. my current 928 (which doesn't have nick or scratch on it, it looks like it just came out of the box) is beginning to separate again, and from time to time the touchscreen goes completely unresponsive and requires a force reboot.

    strange, I've had my 928 for 4 months and so far no problems.
  • Yuka 22 October 2013 03:50
    I still have my first phone in my drawer... A Nokia 5120 (CDMA, not even GSM) with the red plastic cover.

    If I turn it on, it can still make phone calls, but since this one was taken off grid, it's dead.

    I have been thinking of modding it, but i'm too lazy. I still like it though, haha.

    Cheers!
