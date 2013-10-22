Nokia Has a Sense of Humor, Claims Its Phones Never Break

Remember your first Nokia phone? It probably had a monochrome screen and played that classic little Nokia jingle. And it had Snake! Ah... those were the days…
Nokia seems to be feeling a bit nostalgic as well. Last week it posted a tweet with the line “’My Nokia Phone broke.’ – nobody”. It’s a cute shot at many modern smartphones, without naming names; seem to shatter with the slightest impact.
Hard to say if the new Nokias are as hardy as their decade-old siblings.
strange, I've had my 928 for 4 months and so far no problems.
If I turn it on, it can still make phone calls, but since this one was taken off grid, it's dead.
I have been thinking of modding it, but i'm too lazy. I still like it though, haha.
Cheers!