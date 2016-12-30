Trending

Nvidia To Show New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Footage At CES Event

This month’s Game Awards provided another glimpse into Mass Effect: Andromeda, Bioware’s latest entry in its popular sci-fi franchise, and we'll get the chance to see more game footage during CES.

Specifically, we’ll see the title during Nvidia’s press event on January 4. The announcement, which was made via the game’s Twitter account, was vague on what we would see at the event. However, the fact that the game is being presented during Nvidia’s keynote hints at something big.

Many improvements have been made to graphics technology in the four years since Mass Effect 3 was released. With Mass Effect: Andromeda, Nvidia might be using the new game to show off some new products at CES, such as the rumored GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. The game is already one of the most anticipated titles in 2017, and with a high-end graphics end from Nvidia (or AMD, for that matter), the game could be a visual marvel as well.

In any case, we’ll find out more details at next week's keynote. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda.

NameMass Effect: Andromeda
TypeRPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
DeveloperBioWare
PublisherEA
PlatformPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyOriginPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
Release DateSpring 2017
  • Bloob 30 December 2016 17:22
    I guess we AMD customers will be shafted once again.
  • ohim 30 December 2016 17:24
    Oh, so they crap on this game with their gameworks ? i was looking forward to this game but now ...


    Nvidia be like: Look, we are proud to present you how good our hardware works on this rigged game, so you`ll buy into our hardware once more each year because we have a very limited lifespan on our GPUs.
  • Jeff Fx 30 December 2016 17:37
    You weren't born an AMD customer. It's a choice you made, and choices have consequences.
  • renz496 30 December 2016 18:20
    is it? doom running vulkan was first shown running with nvidia hardware on nvidia event. does it end up doom in vulkan running terrible on AMD hardware compared to nvidia hardware?
  • renz496 30 December 2016 18:25
    did mirror's edge catalyst (nvidia sponsored) end up using any gameworks effect? we don't know anything yet and you guys already jumping to conclusion.
  • RomeoReject 30 December 2016 20:32
    He's going on historical context. Whether coincidental or not, game's that have GameWorks have run disproportionally bad on AMD hardware, whereas the opposite hasn't really been the case. Vulkan was built on Mantle, and has been pushed mostly by AMD, yet NVidea hardware still runs Doom fastastic. Fallout 4 on the other hand seems to be a slideshow if you're on AMD, regardless of how high-end your hardware goes.
  • wifiburger 30 December 2016 22:54
    show it ? it better have some exotic features not available in console,
  • renz496 31 December 2016 05:09
    the thing is we don't even know if the game will use gameworks or not and people already assuming gameworks as part of game just because they partnered with nvidia. to my knowledge any game based on frostbite 3 never use third party graphical effect. i only know frostbite use AMD mantle but that is more alternative rendering API rather than specific effect like AMD tressfx. mirror's edge catalyst was under nvidia banner and there is no gameworks effect inside the game at all. at best the game have 'hyper' setting that is exclusive to pc version.

    also just because the game is sponsored by one vendor that it will run terrible on another vendor. you want an example? just look at the division. the game use several nvidia gameworks effect but the game actually running faster on AMD hardware. another nvidia sponsored title, titanfall 2 also running faster on AMD hardware. the opposite could also happen. civ 6 for example despite being sponsored by AMD the game running faster on nvidia hardware. even in DX12 GTX1060 still ahead of AMD RX480.
  • ohim 31 December 2016 10:57
    There is a huge difference between Vulkan and the Mantle code vs Gameworks, to Mantle/ Vulkan Nvidia has full access to the code, on Gameworks AMD just has to guess how it works, this is why they are always late with driver optimisations ...

    But at this point from what i`ve seen on the internet the RX480 is already on par or even better than the GTX 1060.
  • renz496 31 December 2016 12:24
    people complain about gameworks but the truth is gameworks is not the only thing that AMD have no source access. there are some games out there due to their proprietary nature build nvidia and AMD have no access to the game source code at all. for this type of situation both AMD and nvidia have their own tool to deal with the issue. but right now AMD pretty much don't have an excuse about gameworks when nvidia already give public access to some of their gameworks source code save for few things that need nvidia hardware specifically to run.
