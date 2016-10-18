Nvidia Announces GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1050 Graphics Cards, But No Founder's Edition

Nvidia unveiled another round of Pascal-based graphics cards, debuting the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 at budget-friendly prices.

The highly-anticipated graphics cards have been rumored for some time, and the release signifies the completion of the 10-series gaming GPUs (with the GTX 1080, 1070, and 1060). The GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 are designed for 1080p gaming and are (on paper) capable of delivering 60fps or more at the highest settings for some of the most popular mainstream game titles, including Overwatch, World of Warcraft: Legion, Gears of War 4, DOTA 2 and Grand Theft Auto V.

The GX 1050 Ti is the full embodiment of the new GP107 GPU, which sports 3.3 billion transistors and the same architectural layout as the previously-released Pascal-based chips. It features six SM units with 128 CUDA cores per SM (for a total of 768 CUDA cores), 32 ROPs, and 4GB of GDDR5 with a 128-bit memory interface running at 7 Gbps. The base clock reaches 1,290MHz with a boost clock rating of 1,392MHz.

Nvidia disabled one of GP107’s SM units for the GTX 1050, which features 640 CUDA cores and the same memory backend as its Ti-branded superior, except it sports only 2GB of GDDR5 and the clock speeds are higher (1,354MHz base, 1,455MHz boost).

The GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 don’t have a "Founder's Edition" reference card, leaving AIB partners (including MSI, Asus, Zotac, EVGA, Galax, Inno3D, and Palit) responsible for the cooling, clock speeds, and power delivery of the new GPUs. Both are rated for 75W of power and don’t require any additional connectors (and the company isn’t shipping them to partners with the option). However, Nvidia said that overclocked variants with custom PCBs and a 6-pin connector are likely to appear from various vendors, and that clock rates can be substantially increased with proper cooling and power, with some AIB GTX 1050 Ti cards reaching up to 1.9GHz.

The GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 are priced at $139 and $109, respectively, with the 1050 Ti entering the marketplace on October 25. The GTX 1050 will follow suit a few weeks later. However, if the suggested retail pricing for the new GPUs is anything like the previously-released Pascal-based cards, we wouldn’t be shocked if vendors ignore the official MSRP and roll out their versions of the GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 at a higher cost.