NZXT's CRFT Line Goes Nuclear With Fallout Nuka-Cola Case

NZXT has introduced another member of the gaming-inspired CRFT line of PC cases. This go-around the company modified its mid-tower H700 case with a custom paint job inspired by the Nuka-Cola brand of soda--or "pop" for most of you in the northern US--from the long-running Fallout series.

The aptly named CRFT #02 H700 Nuka-Cola is outfitted with a red paint job that's been given a faded look to match the Fallout series' post-apocalyptic setting. It also features Nuka-Cola branding on the front panel, with the panel opposite the case's tempered glass featuring the soda's mascot, a pin-up model wearing a fishbowl helmet and other equipment required to survive a (fictional) nuclear fallout. (Get it? Fallout? Nice one, Bethesda.)

NZXT says the CRFT #02 H700 Nuka-Cola also boasts a custom I/O port, unique cable management bar, and NZXT branding on the PSU shroud that's lit by red LEDs. The company is cramming a random Vault-Tec bobblehead in with each case, too, just for those whose love of Fallout can't be adequately conveyed by a snazzy chassis. And of course the case has all the features you'd normally find in the basic H700 model as well.

The CRFT line debuted in July with a limited edition case inspired by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Yet it seems like the company didn't exactly plan for the PUBG case to be part of a larger product line; it originally debuted in May as a limited-time offering that offered 10% of revenues to charity. We're guessing that NZXT decided to introduce the CRFT line after it saw just how enthusiastic gamers could be about custom cases.

NZXT says it made 2,000 units of the CRFT #02 H700 Nuka-Cola, which is available today in the U.S. for $300. The company also made 400 custom Nuka-Cola Covers for its N7 Z370 motherboard, just in case you want to extend the branding so people can see it through your glass panel. The motherboard cover willll be available in "early August" for $50. Both the case and the motherboard cover will debut in the EU and other parts of the world sometime this month, according to NZXT.