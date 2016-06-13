Origin PC’s Omni AIO Gaming PC Now Shipping; Broadwell-E And GTX 1000-Series Onboard

Origin PC announced that its 34-inch all-in-one (AIO) gaming PC, the Omni, is now shipping worldwide. The ultra-wide AIO offers up to an Intel Core i7-6950X (Broadwell-E) processor in addition to the recently-released Nvidia GTX 1080 and GTX 1070.

We got our first look at the Omni back at CES, and at the time it was configurable with up to an Intel Core i7-5960X and an Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan. Now that there are new kings of the respective component mountains, it’s no surprise Origin PC is offering the updated premium hardware (Broadwell-E CPUs and the GTX 1000 series) in its AIO gaming machine.

The 34-inch curved 3440x1440 display houses all of the components behind it, and the Omni has room for Origin’s Frostbyte liquid cooling along with virtually any mini-ITX motherboard. For Z170 systems, Origin PC is offering either an Asus Z170 Pro Gaming or an ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard. The X99 model uses the only mini-ITX motherboard available for the platform (an ASRock X99E-ITX/AC), and the form factor features two DIMM slots with support for up to 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) of DDR4 memory.

The Omni supports up to two 2.5-inch storage drives. It also supports a single M.2 storage device, but the company’s configurator still offers only up to two drives total, regardless of the form factor or interface. However, as Origin is a custom shop, it shouldn’t be too difficult to request an M.2 SSD with two 2.5-inch drives, should that be the storage configuration of your desire.

Origin PC’s Omni is available now directly from the company’s website. Z170-equipped models start at $2,359, and X99 variants begin at a price of $2,788.

Product Origin PC Omni Processor Options - Up to Intel Core i7-6700K (Z170)- Up to Intel Core i7-6950X (X99) Chipset Options - Intel Z170- Intel X99 Memory Options Up to 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4 Graphics Options - Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 2 GB- Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2 GB- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB- AMD Radeon R9 Nano Storage Options - Up to 2 TB HDD- Up to 2 TB SSD- Up to 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD- Up to 500 GB M.2 SATA SSD Display 34” 3440 x 1440 60 Hz Matte Display PSU Options Built-In 450-Watt PSU Dimensions (L x W x H) 39 x 12 x 21 inches Weight 30 lbs. Starting MSRP - $2,359 (Z170)- $2,788 (X99)

