Watch Us Play The 'Overwatch' Halloween Event

With Halloween just around the corner, some studios are starting holiday-themed events within their games. One example is Blizzard and the ever-popular Overwatch. The “Halloween Terror” event began on October 10, and we’ll check it out in our latest Twitch livestream.

Similar to previous Overwatch events, this year’s Halloween-themed session will provide players with unique cosmetic items for the game’s many characters. These include costumes, special highlight introduction animations, and new emotes all of which you can get through loot boxes.

However, the event isn’t just about getting new looks for your heroes to show off on the battlefield. A new endless mode is available in Junkenstein’s Revenge, wherein you and three other players must work together to defeat wave after wave of foes. When you finally succumb to the forces of evil, you can compare your team’s performance against other players through online leaderboards.

Even if you don’t get to participate in the event during the weekend, you won’t miss out on the fun. The event will be around all the way through November 1, so you’ll have plenty of time to join the action and get new skins for your favorite characters.

