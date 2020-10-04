Raspberry Pi Blasts Off In Model Rocket to Record Telemetry Data

Created by maker John Jones, this project uses a Raspberry Pi mounted inside of a model rocket to capture telemetry data from his rocket launches in real-time.

(Image credit: John Jones)

The operation is controlled entirely using a Raspberry Pi Zero with a selection of sensors. As the rocket is launched, the Pi transmits information about the launch status back to ground control.

You don't need much processing power for the setup, a Pi Zero offers enough to handle the monitoring system. But the project does require some additional components. An Adafruit BMP388 is used to determine things like temperature and barometric pressure.

To find the altitude, Jones uses a triple-axis accelerometer and magnetometer board. An Adafruit RFM95W LoRa radio transceiver is used to relay the telemetry data.

(Image credit: John Jones)

The rig is also equipped with a camera for some exclusive aerial shots. The final setup is made portable with the help of a couple of battery packs.