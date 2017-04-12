Get Your Science Hat On, Morty! 'Rick And Morty: Virtual Rick-ality' Launches April 20

It’s almost time. Grab the portal gun, Morty! Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs’ Rick and Morty-themed VR game, launches next week, and we have some exploring to do!

Last year, Adult Swim decided to bring one of its most successful shows to the virtual screen. The broadcast network partnered with Owlchemy Labs,creators of the highly-acclaimed Job Simulator, to bring Rick and Morty’s alternate universe to life in VR.

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality puts you in the shoes of a Morty clone in the Smith household. Rick and the real Morty are off having inter-dimensional adventures, while you’re supposed to do Rick’s chores for him. Just like Job Simulator, the game includes tasks and puzzles for you to complete, but you’re free to do whatever you please. You can explore the house, for example, or search for weird experiments and devices in Rick’s garage. You may even find yourself slipping through a portal into a new dimension.

“We really believe fans are going to lose their minds at what we’ve developed,” says Owlchemy Labs CEO Alex Schwartz. “It’s been an incredible experience to develop for one of our favorite shows and see the joy on players’ faces when they get to explore Rick’s garage in VR, physically step through portals, and interact naturally with their hands in the world they’re already so familiar with. Players are interacting with the world of Rick and Morty in a way only possible in virtual reality, and they love it!”

We had the chance to try the Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality demo at GDC in March, and we liked what we saw. We’re eager to get our hands on the full game and explore Rick’s garage at length.

Fortunately, we won’t be waiting much longer. Owlchemy Labs announced that Rick and Morty’s VR adventure kicks off on April 20. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality will be available on Steam and Oculus Home for $30.