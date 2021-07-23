RTX 3080 Laptops: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now

The most powerful gaming GPU you can get in a laptop today, Nvidia’s RTX 3080, offers boost clocks up to 1,710 MHz (depending on TGP), up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 6,144 CUDA cores.

However, as with buying RTX 3080 graphics cards for your desktop or gaming desktops with RTX 3080 inside, it’s not always easy to find systems in stock with the mobile version. That’s why we’re rounding up all the major-brand RTX 3080 laptops you can buy (in the U.S. anyway) below, along with links to where you can buy them.

We have not tested all of these laptops so we can’t vouch for their overall performance, their screen quality, build quality or other features. However, with the massive stock shortages we’re seeing, sometimes your best choice is the one you can find in stock.

For a complete list of the top models we have tested and recommend, regardless of their current stock situation (and including GPUs from AMD), see our best gaming laptops page .

Note that stocks, prices and ship times change rapidly so we can't guarantee that something we've listed here will be in stock by the time you read this or that it will be exactly the price we saw it at. However, we will be updating this article on a regular basis.



There are options with both Intel's Core processors and AMD's Ryzen chips, so no matter which processor you prefer, there are options that are currently available.



If you're partial to AMD and want its top-end graphics chip, the Radeon RX 6800M, you should check out the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition.

Alienware RTX 3080 Laptops

Dell / Alienware offers RTX 3080 GPUs as an option on four different systems: the Alienware m15 R4 and the Alienware m17 R4, along with the Alienware X15 and Alienware X17. At press time, the m17 R4 was not available on Dell.com with the RTX 3080 option though it has offered it in the past, which is a shame because that model has a speedy 150-watt TGP (total graphics power) for its 3080. All models on Dell.com appear to be in stock with ship dates of about a month from now.

Alienware M15 R4 (Core i7, 32GB, 1TB): $2,547 @ Dell

This configuration sports a Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Perhaps more importantly, it has a 300 Hz / 1080p display that promises to cover 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. We tested the M15 R4 with an RTX 3070 card and were impressed with its snappy keyboard and sleek looks. You can also custom config with more storage.



You can also get this same configuration @ Amazon for $3,302, but it claims to ship within a week to Prime users.View Deal

Alienware X15 (Core i9, 32GB, 4TB): $3,880 @ Dell

This high-end configuration comes standard with an 11th Gen, Core i9-11900H and a whopping 4TB of SSD storage in the form of two, 2TB SSDs in RAID 0. It also sports a 360 Hz, 1080p screen and 32GB of RAM. View Deal

Alienware X17 (Core i7, 4K 120Hz): $3,263 @ Dell

If you don't mind a slightly heavier device, this 6 to 7-pound system should offer you fantastic performance. It has a 16GB RTX 3080 card where the 15-inch Alienware laptops have the 8GB model and it sports a high-refresh-rate 4K screen that's a blinding 500 nits bright. However, at this price, you only get a 512GB SSD so you'll want to pay extra for more storage.





View Deal

Alienware x17 (Core i9, 4TB, 64GB): $4,566.79 @ Dell

If money is no object, step up to this config of the Alienware x17 which has a Core i9-11980HK CPU, 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage.View Deal

Razer RTX 3080 Laptops

Razer offers a really wide variety of RTX 3080-powered gaming laptops, with sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches. On Razer's site, you'll find no less than 11 different SKUs with RTX 3080 inside. However, as of this writing, only five are in stock on Razer.com. These include the Razer Blade 14 with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and QHD screen and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a 4K OLED screen and Core i9-11900H CPU. These are our favorite configs:

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Core i7, 360 Hz): $3,099 @ Amazon

This 4.6-pound laptop is powered by a Core i7-11800H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch, FHD 360 Hz display for high-speed gaming. The maximum graphics power is 105W, slightly more than the Blade 14.



You can get this config for the same price @Razer.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Core i9, 4K OLED): $3,399 @ Razer

This high-end config has a Core i9-11900H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Most importantly, it features a 4K OLED touch screen with eye-popping color. However, it only operates at 60 Hz.View Deal

Asus RTX 3080 Laptops

Asus makes a slew of gaming laptops under both its Republic and Gamers (ROG) and TUF Gaming lines. However, if you're looking for an RTX 3080 laptop from Asus, you're most likely to find it in the form of either the ROG Strix Scar or ROG Zephyrus models.

Available in 15 and 17-inch sizes, the Strix Scar is designed to target competitive gamers or anyone who values a high refresh rate most of all. The Scar 15, for example, is available with a 300 Hz panel. The thinner and more attractive Zephyrus is no slouch either, sporting a 165 Hz panel.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (Ryzen 9, 300 Hz): $2,399 @ Newegg

This 5-pound laptop is loaded with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HZ CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 300 Hz display. It also features an opti-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6 and a configuration of the RTX 3080 that runs at 1,645 MHz boost clock with up to 130W of graphics power.



A slightly-different config, with 32GB of RAM is $2,899 @Amazon and another, with a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and 16GB of RAM is $2,334 @ Amazon.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (Ryzen 9, QHD): $3,136 @Newegg

The 17-inch Scar ups the ante with a 2K, 165 Hz display to go along with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It weighs a modest 6 pounds.



You can get a similar config, but with 64GB of RAM @ Amazon for $3,146.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (Ryzen 9, 2K, 165 Hz): $2,959 @ Amazon

One of the lighter 15-inch RTX 3080 laptops around, the ROG Zephyrus 15 weighs a mere 4.4 pounds. This config comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 165 HZ, 2560 x 1440 display panel. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus (Ryzen 9, 2K 165 Hz): $2,599 @ Amazon

This 15-inch Zephyrus weighs just 4.19 pounds and is powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HZ CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It features Wi-Fi 6 and its screen promises 100% DCI-P3 coverView Deal

MSI RTX 3080 Laptops

MSI has a huge lineup of RTX 3080 laptops, including entries in its Leopard, Stealth and Raider lines. Opt for the Stealth line if you want something thinner and lighter or the Leopard if you want something a little bit less expensive. Whatever you choose, you'll find lots of great features such as high-speed USB ports and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

MSI GP66 Leopard (Core i7, 240 Hz): $2,299 @ Newegg

This 15-inch, 5.25-pound laptop features a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also sports a 1080p, 240 Hz display.View Deal

MSI GS66 Stealth (Core i7, 2K 240 Hz): $2,899 @ Newegg

This 15-inch, 4.6-pound laptop has a 2K, 240 Hz screen that promises to cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also features a Thunderbolt 4 port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

MSI GS76 Stealth (Core i7, 300 Hz): $3,099 @ Newegg

The 17-inch laptop weighs a mere 5.4 pounds and features a 300 Hz, 1080p panel. It also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

MSI GE76 Raider (Core i7, 300 Hz): $3,599 @ Amazon

This Titanium Blue, 17-inch laptop features a Core i7-10870H CPU, a 300 Hz 1080p screen, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It has Wi-Fi 6E, Killer LAN3100 and Nahimic audio. It weighs a solid 6.39 pounds.View Deal

Acer RTX 3080 Laptops

Acer's lineup of available RTX 3080 laptops is fairly slim. You can opt for the Predator Helios 300 and its speedy, 240 Hz display or the Nitro 5 and its QHD screen.

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Core i7, 240 Hz): $2,299 @ Newegg

This 5.5-pound, 15-inch laptop sports a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has a 1080p, 240 Hz display and a variety of ports, including a single USB 3.2, Gen 2 port.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 9, QHD 165 Hz): $2299 @ Acer

This 15-inch gaming laptop is powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 2560 x 1440 screen runs at up to 165 Hz. We reviewed the Acer Nitro 5 with an RTX 3070 GPU and Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and liked its wide viewing angles and accurate audio. However, we didn't love its looks.View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Laptops

Gigabyte has a couple of different RTX 3080 laptops. The Aorus 15 and 17 are designed for gamers, with the 15P specifically offering a higher GPU boost clock and more video RAM than most RTX 3080 implementations. The Aero has a more subtle design, but packs in a 4K AMOLED display.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD (Core i7, 32GB): $2,399 @ Newegg

This 15-inch, Aorus laptop has a few benefits over some competitors, namely an RTX 3080 with 16GB of RAM (instead of 8), a boost clock of 1,545 MHz and a max graphics power of 130W. It also has a 240 Hz, Pantone-Certified display, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. We reviewed the Aorus 15P and praised its strong performance and relatively light weight. However, we found that the display was a bit dull and the webcam placement was poor.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): $2,449 @ Amazon

This system promises a gorgeous screen, using a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W. Also available for $2499 @Newegg.View Deal