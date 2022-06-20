Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 CPUs Will Hit The DIY Market Later This Year

AMD is ramping up (opens in new tab) the distribution of its Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series processors. In July, AMD said that these Zen 3 processors will become more widely available, expanding to "leading system integrators worldwide." However, PC DIY enthusiasts longing to put together a Threadripper Pro 5000 build will have to wait until sometime later in the year for the opportunity – when processors and motherboards will debut in the components market.

It felt like a rather long wait for the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX CPUs to arrive, and we haven't seen a flood of buying options. As long-awaited successors to the Threadripper Pro 3000 series (Zen 2), the AMD announced the new series in March but debuted with a lone partner in early May. The Lenovo P620 Tower Workstation PC went on sale with Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs in May – about two months late.

A fortnight ago, Dell joined in the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-series party with the announcement of its new Precision 7865 workstation systems. As with the Lenovo system, the Precision 7865 was configurable with vast amounts of RAM and fast storage to make up for the 64C/128T of compute these Threadrippers can provide.

Suppose you want some more details to chew over concerning the architecture, tech specs, and performance of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX-Series. In that case, we recommend you read through our detailed article that coincided with the March 8 launch. But since you are here, a summary of the charms of these computing behemoths includes the following bullet points:

Up to 64 cores and 128 threads

Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD

Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks

8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support

256MB L3 cache

Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes

AMD Shadow Stack security

ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps

Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency

AMD says that the same processors heading to system integrators in July will become available in the DIY market later in the year. DIY enthusiasts are likely to appreciate the overclocking of both memory and CPU to squeeze the best out of their hand-crafted setups.

Interestingly, we have spotted some discrete CPU sales worldwide, in locations such as Canada, the UK (opens in new tab), France, and Holland. As it is closest to the US, we have shoehorned the Canadian prices (opens in new tab) (converted to USD) into the product table.

CORES / THREADS FREQUENCY (BOOST* / BASE) TDP Indicative price AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX 64 / 128 UP TO 4.5 / 2.7 GHz 280W $6,915 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX 32 / 64 UP TO 4.5 / 3.6 GHz 280W $3,518 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX 24 / 48 UP TO 4.5 / 3.8 GHz 280W $2,537

With multiple retailers already listing these SKUs, it looks like "later this year" could be earlier than that phraseology usually indicates.