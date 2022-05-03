Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs Available From Lenovo

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs have finally arrived to the market in the form of Lenovo's updated P620 Tower Workstation PC. Technically, Lenovo's new Zen 3-powered workstations should have arrived on March 21st, but Lenovo took two additional months before officially launching them. For now, Lenovo has complete exclusivity over AMD's Threadripper 5000WX parts, but we should see other OEMs featuring the new processors in the future.



The Ryzen 5000WX series are for workstations, meaning you will only find these CPUs in prebuilt machines. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 is AMD's successor to the very successful Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 series based on its Zen 2 architecture. With the transition to Threadripper 5000, AMD updated the CPU architecture to Zen 3, giving the new chips a massive 19% IPC improvement, unified L3 cache, and higher clock speeds.



The P620 itself features a large ATX tower form factor, and it's designed to be one of Lenovo's top-of-the-line workstations with the best hardware money can buy. The chassis is capable of housing up to a 64-core Threadripper Pro 5000 processor, along with dual Quadro or Radeon Pro graphics cards, and 512GB of DDR4 memory — with ECC as an option. Storage drive capacity maxes out at six units, with a combination of both mechanical hard drives and M.2 SSDs.



Lenovo has several models available for the ThinkStation P620, starting from a base price of $2,819 and going up to $6,899 for the pre-configured options, with Lenovo's current sales of 41% and 42% respectively. The top model 'only' comes with a Threadripper Pro 5965WX 24-core CPU, however, and the custom build options are still stuck on previous generation Threadripper Pro 3000WX chips. A relatively maxed out P620 with the previous generation 3995WX, 512GB memory, Quadro RTX A6000, and a couple of 4TB SSDs can eclipse $23,500 — and that's with the 42% discount applied.



For now, processor choices range from the base 12-core Threadripper Pro 5945WX up to the 24-core 5965WX. Previous generation 32-core and 64-core parts are supported, and Zen 3 variants should eventually arrive, but we don't know when that will happen. Lenovo's main product page does say that the P620 can go up all the way to the 64-core 5995WX, so we should see that sometime down the road. Perhaps Lenovo's current discounts are clearing inventory in preparation for higher core count 5000WX offerings.