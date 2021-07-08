Floppy Drive Sized SBC Crams Intel Tiger Lake and Iris Xe

From Taiwan, we get news via CNX Software of a single-board computer that must surely be at the heart of something pretty hot very soon. Built on Intel’s Tiger Lake UP3 platform, Commate Computer Inc LE-370 is aimed at embedded industrial systems and AI applications such as computer vision, this 3.5in board is barely bigger than a Raspberry Pi 4, yet packs Intel Iris Xe graphics and much more.

LE-370 uses the 11th Gen i7 as its default processor, with a dual-core Celeron as a lower spec option. The Celeron option does not come with Iris Xe graphics, rather we are left with Intel UHD graphics, good enough for the intended usecase. No matter the CPU, you get up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 in a single SO-DIMM, a mini PCIe slot, two M.2 slots, with one supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Then there’s a huge array of ports around the edge, including two SATA 6GBps, full-size HDMI and DisplayPort, 2.5GB and 1GB Ethernet, four USB 3.2 Type-As, and even an RS232 serial port.

CPU Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 Core i7-1185G7E 1.8GHz Celeron 6305E RAM Up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 via a single socket Storage 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0,1 and Intel Rapid Storage Technology mSATA available via mini-PCIe NVMe SSD available via M.2 M-key Networking Gigabit Ethernet port (Intel i219-LM) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i225-LM) WiFi/BT available via M.2 E-key Display DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, LVDS Other IO 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 2 x USB 2.0 2 x RS-232 Power 9 - 35V DC Dimensions 5.6 x 3.9 inches (144 x 101 mm)

With four cores and eight threads in its i7 incarnation, plus clock-speeds of up to 4.4GHz, Tiger Lake UP3 can drive up to four independent displays, supports USB4, Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0, not that we find those ports on this board.

It’s clear there’s a lot going on. Windows 10 support is in the bag, and Linux support should be good. Availability and pricing have yet to be announced for this tiny, yet formidable PC.