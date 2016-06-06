SilverStone Releases SX700-LPT, SFX-L At Platinum Efficiency

The major disadvantage all SFX PSUs suffer is that their size limits fans to 80mm (or 92mm in ideal cases). This leads to increased output noise, especially under tough operating conditions, since such small fans have to spin at very high speeds in order to offer adequate airflow. In an effort to solve this problem SilverStone tweaked the SFX form factor and introduced the SFX-L, which has the same width and height as SFX, but specifies increased depth to allow for a larger cooling fan (up to 120mm in diameter). While the dimensions of a common SFX unit are 125mm (W) x 63.5mm (H) x 100mm (D), an SFX-L unit's dimensions are 125mm (W) x 63.5mm (H) x 130mm (D).

So far the only SilverStone PSU compatible with the SFX-L form factor was the SX500-LG, which we have already reviewed. But this changed today with the official release of the SX700-LPT. We should mention that SilverStone also revealed during Computex last week its high-end SX800-LTI, featuring Titanium efficiency, but there is no information yet on this product's release date.

Technical And Power Specifications

Max. DC Output 700W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Platinum Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection Cooling 120mm fan Semi-passive operation Yes Dimensions 125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D) Connectors 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（300mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（400mm / 150mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（550mm / 150mm） 6 x SATA connector（300mm / 200mm / 100mm x 2） 3 x SATA connector（600mm / 150mm / 150mm） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector（100mm） Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 3 years MSRP $168 ETA 6/14/2016

The PSU features a fully modular cabling design, including four PCIe connectors and a single EPS connector. Ideally it should be equipped with a pair of EPS connectors because it has enough capacity to support them. The MSRP that SilverStone told us is quite high, however in PSUs (and other PC parts) usually the smaller the size, the higher the price. What we find unacceptable at this price point, however, is the limited warranty, especially because the competition (Corsair's SF line) backs its offerings with a seven-year warranty period.

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 58.4 3 0.3 Watts 120 700 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 700

There is a single +12V rail which can deliver more than 58 Amps. The minor rails are pretty strong as well, while the 5VSB rail is a little stronger than we typically see.

