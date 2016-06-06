SilverStone Releases SX700-LPT, SFX-L At Platinum Efficiency

The major disadvantage all SFX PSUs suffer is that their size limits fans to 80mm (or 92mm in ideal cases). This leads to increased output noise, especially under tough operating conditions, since such small fans have to spin at very high speeds in order to offer adequate airflow. In an effort to solve this problem SilverStone tweaked the SFX form factor and introduced the SFX-L, which has the same width and height as SFX, but specifies increased depth to allow for a larger cooling fan (up to 120mm in diameter). While the dimensions of a common SFX unit are 125mm (W) x 63.5mm (H) x 100mm (D), an SFX-L unit's dimensions are 125mm (W) x 63.5mm (H) x 130mm (D).
So far the only SilverStone PSU compatible with the SFX-L form factor was the SX500-LG, which we have already reviewed. But this changed today with the official release of the SX700-LPT. We should mention that SilverStone also revealed during Computex last week its high-end SX800-LTI, featuring Titanium efficiency, but there is no information yet on this product's release date.
Technical And Power Specifications
|Max. DC Output
|700W
|PFC
|Active PFC
|Efficiency
|80 Plus Platinum
|Modular
|Yes (fully)
|Intel Haswell Ready
|Yes
|Operating temperature
|0°C ~ 40°C
|Protections
|Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Over Temperature Protection
|Cooling
|120mm fan
|Semi-passive operation
|Yes
|Dimensions
|125 mm (W) x 63.5 mm (H) x 130 mm (D)
|Connectors
|1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（300mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（400mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（400mm / 150mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（550mm / 150mm） 6 x SATA connector（300mm / 200mm / 100mm x 2） 3 x SATA connector（600mm / 150mm / 150mm） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（300mm / 200mm / 200mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy adapter connector（100mm）
|Compliance
|ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
|Warranty
|3 years
|MSRP
|$168
|ETA
|6/14/2016
The PSU features a fully modular cabling design, including four PCIe connectors and a single EPS connector. Ideally it should be equipped with a pair of EPS connectors because it has enough capacity to support them. The MSRP that SilverStone told us is quite high, however in PSUs (and other PC parts) usually the smaller the size, the higher the price. What we find unacceptable at this price point, however, is the limited warranty, especially because the competition (Corsair's SF line) backs its offerings with a seven-year warranty period.
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|22
|22
|58.4
|3
|0.3
|Watts
|120
|700
|15
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|700
There is a single +12V rail which can deliver more than 58 Amps. The minor rails are pretty strong as well, while the 5VSB rail is a little stronger than we typically see.
Bingo. Fwiw, a 3 year warranty might be expected of a mediocre or cheap psu. Not so much a $170 platinum unit, regardless if its SFF or not.
I've never encountered a system where the PSU was the noisiest component (ignoring faulty fans) as most cases isolate the PSU anyway so it's responsible for its own cooling only and gets little heat from other components. As long as your other cooling is sufficient a PSU like this shouldn't get very hot in the first place.
You're only really likely to run into issues IMO if you flip the PSU to use it as an exhaust fan (i.e- it's fan pulls hot air out of your case, rather than drawing cool air from outside), but that's usually to get around bad case design in which case you're likely to have louder components than the PSU.
I dunno, just doesn't seem like a big enough deal to me; I'm perfectly happy with the noise levels of an SFX PSU with 92mm fan, and I tend towards building for quiet over performance. Hell, I've had 40mm fans running at 6,000 rpm that are still very quiet (if a tiny bit shrill) so the size isn't necessarily an issue, it's the quality of the fan and how it's being used.
Plus, like others a 3 year warranty for me is a deal-breaker; I don't buy PSUs with less than a 5 year warranty anymore.