SilverStone Shows Off New Cases, Coolers and PSUs At Computex

SilverStone is well known for its quality cases and rich PSU portfolio, which includes a large number of high power density PSUs, but the competition is fierce. During Computex, SilverStone showed off some of its most promising new products.
ML07-VR prototype
Based on the RVZ01/ML07 platform, this mini-ITX case is SilverStone’s take on what a VR machine should be like not only for gamers, but also for VR developers. This chassis features a small LCD monitor, significantly increasing the system's portability. The embedded monitor looks like a good idea for those who want to carry around a VR system, especially for meetings and events.
|Case Type
|Mini-ITX
|Material
|Plastic front panel, 0.8mm SECC body
|Side Window
|Yes
|Drive Bays
|4x 2.5''
|Slots
|2
|Motherboard Form Factors
|Mini-ITX , Mini-DTX
|I/O
|2x USB 3.0 HD AudioMIC
|Cooling
|Top: 2x 120x120x15mm Fans (1500RPM)
|Fan/LED Controller
|No
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|382mm x 105mm x 350mm, 14 liters
|Compatibity
|CPU Cooler: 82 mm GPU: 2 slot, full length PSU: ATX
|MSRP
|-
Primera PM01 Series
In Spanish "primera" means first first class. SilverStone chose this name for its new chassis series because it addresses the higher-end market. This line consists of two members, the PM01BR and the PM01WA. The first features a black paint job while the second is white. Both cases have RGB LED lighting and increased internal space, so they can accommodate extra-long graphics cards and huge CPU coolers. The PM01 cases also have good protection against dust, since they are equipped with two filters, located at the top and bottom sides. Finally, there is a 10-fan hub and a LED light control board, offering four modes (off, 50%, 100%, breathe effect).
|Case Type
|Full-Tower
|Material
|Piano paint plastic outer shell , steel body
|Side Window
|Yes
|Drive Bays
|4x 2.5'' or 3.5" , 5x 2.5"
|Slots
|7
|Motherboard Form Factors
|ATX (12" x10.7") , Micro ATX
|I/O
|2x USB 3.02x USB 2.0 HD AudioMIC
|Cooling
|Top: 3 x 120mm fan or 2 x 140mm fanFront: 3x 140mm RGB LED fan (included)Rear: 1x 140mm fan (included)
|Radiator Support
|Front: 1 x 240 / 280 / 360 mmTop: 1 x 240 / 280 / 360 mmRear: 1 x 120 / 140 mm
|Fan/LED Controller
|Yes
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|220mm x 571mm x 560mm
|Compatibity
|CPU Cooler: 180 mm GPU: 425mmPSU: 240mm
|MSRP
|-
PT25 Prototype
We've mentioned before that SilverStone develops a mini-STX chassis for Gigabyte, which will house a new line of barebone PCs. The motherboard utilizes Intel's H110 chipset, which offers support for dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMM memory.
|Case Type
|Mini-STX
|Material
|0.8mm SECC
|Drive Bays
|1x 2.5''
|Slots
|None
|Motherboard Form Factors
|mini - STX
|I/O
|1x USB 3.01x Type CHD AudioMIC
|Cooling
|Top: CPU cooler intake holes
|Fan/LED Controller
|No
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|155 x 152 x 65, 1.53 L
|Campatibility
|CPU Cooler: 25 mm GPU: nonePSU: external
|MSRP
|-
Besides the PT25 prototype, we also saw three more mini-STX cases: the VT01/02/03.
SX800-LTI Power Supply
SilverStone revealed this SFX-L PSU, featuring 800W max power and 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency. This PSU scores one of the highest power density scores that we have seen so far.
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|16
|15
|66
|2.5
|0.3
|Watts
|80
|792
|12.5
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|800
The SX800-LTI has rather weak minor rails, but its powerful +12V rail is what matters the most in today's systems.
Besides the SX800-LTI we also had the chance to see the new high-end Titanium SilverStone unit (ST-1500TI) with 1.5 kW capacity. SilverStone's Titanium family of products will also include two more high-capacity members, the ST-1300TI and the ST-1100TI. In total the product family will count six members with capacities ranging from 600W to 1500W. All Titanium SilverStone units are made by Enhance Electronics and are fully modular.
SilverStone also revealed two new Gemini PSUs, made by FSP, which offer the highly-desired redundancy advantage in a normal ATX chassis. Each Gemini unit consists of two smaller, equal capacity PSUs. If one of these PSUs fails the other one takes over immediately, so there is no disruption to the system's proper operation.
Both Gemini units are made by FSP and we know for sure that the lower capacity one features a digital interface, which lets you monitor the PSU's status through a software suite. The low capacity Gemini unit includes two PSUs with 500W max power each, while the top model uses two 900W PSUs. There are no modular cables, since this would complicate the design, and only one of the two PSUs can be active at a time. This whole concept sounds very interesting and we believe that some users will be thrilled by the option of having a redundant, server-grade PSU in a normal ATX chassis.
New Tundra Water Coolers
The most significant upgrade that the new Tundra all-in-one liquid coolers feature is the much smaller water block. This is possible thanks to relocating the water pump from the block to the radiator. This sounds very clever, but we are not so sure how this will affect the pump's longevity.
ES02-USB External Starters
The ES01-PCIe external starter, which was first introduced last year, is a very interesting product. If you install its small PCIe board into your system, you are able to power on/off the PC remotely through a remote control and a WiFi connection. At Computex, SilverStone revealed the USB version of this product, which is much easier to install and doesn't occupy a PCIe slot.