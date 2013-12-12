Scythe Reveals Limited Edition Ashura Shadow CPU Cooler

To mark the company's 10th anniversary, Scythe has launched a special edition of its well-received Ashura CPU cooler that was first introduced in January 2013 and was included in our review of Nine Big Air Coolers for Intel's Haswell CPUs. The Ashura Shadow features a striking anodized black aluminum finish and a number of unspecified optimizations to the heatsink, connecting heat pipes and solid copper baseplates that offer better thermal performance.

As with the standard edition, the cooler features Sycthe's "screw-based mounting system" that offers fast and convenient mounting for most recent AMD and Intel CPU sockets and is bundled with a 140 mm Glide Stream PWM cooling fan which is capable of operating between 500 and 1300 RPM and moving up to 97.18 CFM of air.

The Scythe Ashura Shadow CPU cooler (SCASR-1000SE) retails for €39.50 ($53.74) and will be limited to just 3,000 units worldwide.