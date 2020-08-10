This Pi-Powered All-In-One Guitar Rocks the House

When the stage beckons, you need an instrument fit for a king—like this incredible all-in-one guitar project created by Muiota Betarho. It uses a Raspberry Pi and features built-in special effect controls, an LCD display and an amplifier with speakers.

This project was designed by Betarho who began with an acoustic guitar, which has plenty of space inside the body to fill with electronic guts. Betarho added pickups to the rig, as this project is intended to operate as an electric guitar.

Betarho confirmed the guitar makes use of a Raspberry Pi, making it a Pi-powered machine. There are multiple speakers placed inside the body, one on top and one on the back. There are LEDs that illuminate inside the body that flash in real-time depending on the sound waves while you jam.

The rig appears to use the music creation app Sunvox. This program can be used to create a custom modular synth and can be accessed via the touchscreen installed on top of the body.