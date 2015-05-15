TRENDnet Releases AC750 Wireless Travel Router, Features WISP Functionality

A good Internet connection isn't hard to find these days, but the task becomes a bit more difficult when traveling. TRENDnet hopes to solve the problem with the release of yet another wireless router specifically designed for travelers called the AC750.

The AC750 is able to provide Wi-Fi AC (up to 433 Mbps) and N (up to 300 Mbps) bands for a range of devices such as Smart TVs, consoles, laptops, and smartphones. It comes with two modes: router and WISP (wireless ISP). Router mode is for home use, but the WISP mode is the more important feature for the traveling user. In this mode, you can connect the AC750 to a wired connection, such as what you might get in a hotel room, and turn the router into a password-protected hotspot. The connection can be accessed by multiple users with a password so only your trusted co-workers will be able to use it.

For security, wireless encryption is enabled up to WPA2 with the ability to also create wireless guest networks. Firewalls include NAT, ALG, Port Trigger, Virtual Server, Special Applications, DMZ Host and PPTP/L2TP/IPsec VPN Passthrough. For parents, the AC750 also comes with parental controls, specifically a website filter to prevent children from visiting certain sites.

The AC750 is also fit for international travel, with interchangeable North American, UK and European plugs.

The AC750 costs $54.99. It's available now for North American customers, but international users will have to wait until July to get their hands on the router.

