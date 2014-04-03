Trending

Samsung's Answer to WhatsApp Lets You Take Back Messages

Samsung's ChatON has your back.

We've all done it. You hit send on a message and realize it's now on its way to exactly the wrong person. Or, you send the wrong message to the right person in a moment of temporary insanity. Usually, there's not much you can do except run damage control and try not to cringe every time you think about it. However, Samsung is hoping to save some people the embarrassment with a new feature for its ChatON service. No doubt it's also hoping to flesh out ChatON's feature set to attract users.

The new feature comes with an update that will bring Samsung's IM app to version 3.5. While services like Gmail employ a specified delivery delay to allow users to "undo" send, ChatON will actually allow you to recall a message, even if it has already been read by the recipient. It works sort of like a delete function. All you have to do is tap the message and hit 'Recall' on the pop up menu. The message content will then read, 'This message has been recalled' instead of your original text.

Other new features with ChatON 3.5 include the ability to share files up to 1 GB in size and enhanced translation features (Samsung has added Arabic, Turkish, Farsi, and Hindi). In a move similar to Google's Hangouts app on Android, users can also choose to integrate SMS and MMS message from the same contact with their ChatON room.

8 Comments
  • robert123_74 03 April 2014 22:15
    Heck this may turn out to be the greatest feature ever. You can threaten to kill someone then take it back after they read it LOL............
  • Travis1976 04 April 2014 01:36
    @rebert123_74 Just because you've recalled the message doesn't mean there is no record of this. This seems much like Outlook's recall option for email (except that Outlook will ask your permission to accept the recall).
  • Christopher1 04 April 2014 01:40
    robert123, that is exactly what might happen. Personally, threatening to kill someone online gives you some 'reasonable deniability' since more than one person could be using a phone/computer.There have already been documented real-life cases of police having to 'back off' because they cannot be absolutely sure who sent X message at Y time because more than one person was in the house in question when the message was sent.
  • rocknrollz 04 April 2014 03:08
    The is probably the worst phone feature name ever.
  • rwinches 04 April 2014 08:04
    Yeah, I don't want to be CH@T ON
  • Reaver192 04 April 2014 08:10
    Yeah, I don't want to be CH@T ON
    I give that an 11 out of 10 for best comment on toms all week
  • AMD Radeon 04 April 2014 19:01
    none of my friend use chat on. i even think it is a kind of bloatware inside samsung phone
  • olaf 06 April 2014 08:17
    yeah and the amount of people using Ch@t on around me is 0 ...
