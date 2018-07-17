Western Digital Shutting Down Hard Drive Factory

With the SSD and NAND flash memory markets booming, Western Digital has made the tough decision to shut down its HDD (hard disk drive) manufacturing factory in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia by the end of 2019.
Western Digital first opened up shop in Malaysia in 1973. Its 1,000,000 square-foot Petaling Jaya factory commenced operations manufacturing custom semiconductors, but gradually transitioned to producing consumer and enterprise hard drives. Western Digital would then later expand the Petaling Jaya factory with its own $1.2 billlion dollar R&D facility. However, Western Digital has been in a slump the last couple of years.
HGST Technologies Malaysia, one of Western Digital's subsidiaries, closed the doors on its Bayan Lepas factory about two years ago. Once the Petaling Jaya factory goes out of commission, Western Digital will have no other choice but to spread out hard drive production between its remaining factories. Luckily, the major hard drive manufacturer still owns a 1.7 million square-foot facility in Bang Pa-In, Thailand and a 730,000 square-foot production facility in Prachinburi, Thailand.
However, the closure of Western Digital's Petaling Jaya factory doesn't mean that the American hard-drive manufacturer is giving up on Malaysia. The company has hard drive substrate manufacturing facilities in Johor and Kuching. Western Digital's SSD assembly and test facilities, media manufacturing lines and R&D offices are also situated in Penang. According to a Western Digital spokesperson, the hard drive maker has plans to expand its SSD production capacity. The company is on the verge of opening its second SSD facility at Penang. It expects the facility to start production in the coming months.
Let's not forget that Western Digital forged a strategic joint venture with Toshiba in 2017. So, the hard drive expert already has an arsenal of SSDs at its disposal and it will continue to supply them to markets where there is a decline in demand for conventional hard drives.
They're shutting down one of their HDD plants. Not all of them.
A company can only make more money by keeping prices higher than market price if it owns a monopoly. If there is no monopoly and a company keeps prices high, buyers will simply buy a competitor's product instead, and the company will put itself out of business.
The HDD industry in particular had some of the slimmest profit margins for decades (like 1%-2% vs about 5% for the computer industry as a whole). That's what led to the rapid consolidation of manufacturers in the 1990s and 2000s, and led some big name players like IBM to exit the business.
Hard drives will start to see significant decreases in cost and increases in size a little past 2020; funny enough Western Digital are to thank for that. Western Digital Stuns Storage Industry with MAMR Breakthrough for Next-Gen HDDs
They've created a process to increase storage density significantly by using microwave technology apparently. It builds mostly on existing drive technology so there won't be too massive of tooling costs associated with it. They're projecting 40 TB drives by 2025 and say it will keep climbing from there.
However, there are new production methods on the horizon that promise to break through the ceiling we've reached. (Such as MAMR, there's supposed to be a HAMR too if I recall correctly).
I got a bad batch of WD Red Pro's that's been dropping randomly out of an array, but I digress. There's still plenty of NAS capable HDDs out there (Seagate Ironwolf). But essentially, any HDD will function just fine in a NAS so long as it supports TLER / CCTL (forms of error recovery control)