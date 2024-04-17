Double up on bulk storage: Save $180 when you buy two 14TB WD Red Pro NAS drives

Do you already own a NAS drive or maybe looking to build one? If you're looking to replace or boost your current storage drives, then this deal from Western Digital on the WD Red Pro 14TB Hard Disk Drive may be of interest to you.

You can save $180 off the total price when you purchase two WD Red Pro 14TB HDDs - getting them for just $439. Without the deal, the price would be $619. To take advantage of this sale, select the drive size and make sure you add two of them before going to checkout and there you will see the new calculated price.

The WD Red Pro 14TB HDD has a 512MB cache and is rated for 550TB/year workloads and up to 2.5M hours MTBF.

WD Red Pro hard drives are built to be more reliable. These are not your average consumer drives as they've been designed and engineered to be more rigorous and cope with vibrations, small shocks, and continuous operation. Whether for consumer or small business use, NAS drives are often accessible 24/7 and need drives that are up to the task.

14TB WD Red Pro NAS Hard Disk Drive Buy 2 offer: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900246-15078540?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.westerndigital.com/products/internal-drives/wd-red-pro-sata-hdd" data-link-merchant="westerndigital.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $439 at Western Digital (was $619)



One of the big selling points of the WD Red Pro NAS Drives is that they also come with a 5 year limited warranty from Western Digital. So if something goes wrong with one of your drives, there's plenty of support from WD to get you back up and running.