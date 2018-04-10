Trending

Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

By ,

How Far Cry 5 Uses Multiple Cores

We are always looking for games that can truly exploit the resources offered by multi-core CPUs. According to our findings thus far, Far Cry 5 seems capable of utilizing physical and logical cores equally well. How does this affect performance?

Let's take a look at what happens when we start dialing down the number of available cores. For this experiment, we're using MSI's Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8G and several core/thread combinations with our Ryzen 5 1600X.

Without question, this is a unique case compared to other games we've tested. Having two physical cores is clearly insufficient for Far Cry 5. But adding two logical cores, yielding four total threads, enables a performance burst. AMD's simultaneous multi-threading technology is apparently put to good use.

Four physical cores are even better, though. And if you're using a mid-range graphics card such as AMD's Radeon RX 580, the game doesn't benefit from additional host processing resources. Eventually, the GPU does limit peak performance.


10 Comments
  • jaexyr 10 April 2018 13:43
    Game is pretty. (All else about the game was hugely disappointing.) My 1080 card running @ 1440/G85hz was quite nice.
  • AgentLozen 10 April 2018 13:49
    I'm really impressed by how well optimized this game is. There are lots of granular options for visual tweaking.

    Does anyone remember ID Soft's "Rage" launch from a few years back? That game was highly anticipated and also got good reviews, but suffered from a wide variety for technical problems on PC. The engine was so glitchy that it barely ran on AMD video cards for a week before they released drivers to make it playable. Also, there were hardly any configurable graphics options besides resolution. ID Soft didn't make the engine from scratch either. It derived from Doom 3's Tech Engine 4.

    Comparing the Far Cry 5 launch to Rage reveals a night and day difference.
  • redgarl 10 April 2018 14:34
    AMD console strategy is paying off.

    Also, would have been interesting to see a 8400 system compared to the 1600x at these resolutions with these cards.
  • popatim 10 April 2018 20:52
    @RedGarl. Why x1600? so you can see which ones stutter the most? The game is just playable at 1440 only with several of the cards in this review. LoL
  • therickmu25 10 April 2018 21:04
    The game is 'optimized' because they nerfed the physics and detail that FC2 had 10fold.
    You can't even shoot through a wooden fence in this game. For anyone interested, the video below shows all the things left out.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCeEvQ68jY8&t=621s
  • jaexyr 10 April 2018 22:28
    Even in comparison to 3 & 4.... 5 is horrible. I love that video of 2. I used it in a steam review

    20874573 said:
    The game is 'optimized' because they nerfed the physics and detail that FC2 had 10fold.
    You can't even shoot through a wooden fence in this game. For anyone interested, the video below shows all the things left out.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCeEvQ68jY8&t=621s

  • eduardoceliseduardocelis 11 April 2018 05:48
    Titan v 4k core i7 8700k ultra settings no less than 60fps. I think that's enough to enjoy the game without stuttering. O lag
  • photonboy 11 April 2018 06:49
    Uh.... WHAT??
    "This is also the first time we have encountered a game that monopolizes CPU resources to such an extent. Could this be due to the Denuvo DRM and/or the physics engine?"

    How are the CPU resources monopolized if you have minimal benefit beyond TWO cores plus hyperthreading?

    That's not a very heavy load.
  • mitch074 12 April 2018 18:19
    About the Rage comparison: Rage was the first OpenGL game to push the API so hard. Most fixes were done at driver level - while FC5 is DX11 only. Had it been done in DX12/Vulkan, and really pushing physics, I'm not so sure it would run that well. DE:MD actually looks better to me.
  • AgentLozen 12 April 2018 19:36
    mitch074 said:
    About the Rage comparison: Rage was the first OpenGL game to push the API so hard. Most fixes were done at driver level - while FC5 is DX11 only. Had it been done in DX12/Vulkan, and really pushing physics, I'm not so sure it would run that well. DE:MD actually looks better to me.

    You're right about the reasons why Rage was such a mess at launch. As I recall, the drivers at the time were underdeveloped for OpenGL and Rage was asking for more than the drivers were used to. This was largely an AMD problem. I think Nvidia wasn't plagued the same way.

    I used Rage for the comparison because it offered VERY few graphics customization options and it wouldn't run for a significant part of the PC user base, regardless of reason.
