Get Best Far Cry 5 Performance: 10 Graphics Cards Tested at “Ultra” Quality

How Far Cry 5 Uses Multiple Cores

We are always looking for games that can truly exploit the resources offered by multi-core CPUs. According to our findings thus far, Far Cry 5 seems capable of utilizing physical and logical cores equally well. How does this affect performance?

Let's take a look at what happens when we start dialing down the number of available cores. For this experiment, we're using MSI's Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8G and several core/thread combinations with our Ryzen 5 1600X.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Without question, this is a unique case compared to other games we've tested. Having two physical cores is clearly insufficient for Far Cry 5. But adding two logical cores, yielding four total threads, enables a performance burst. AMD's simultaneous multi-threading technology is apparently put to good use.

Four physical cores are even better, though. And if you're using a mid-range graphics card such as AMD's Radeon RX 580, the game doesn't benefit from additional host processing resources. Eventually, the GPU does limit peak performance.



MORE: Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

MORE: Final Fantasy XV Performance Review

MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review