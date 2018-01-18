Project CARS 2 Performance Review

The Game, Graphics Engine & Settings

Shortly after the release of Project CARS (Community Assisted Racing Simulator), Slightly Mad Studios and World of Mass Development started fundraising for its sequel. Project CARS 2 launched worldwide last September, and is based on the same in-house Madness Engine development framework.

But the addition of SMS' LiveTrack 3.0 environmental simulation system makes Project CARS 2 more realistic. Your experience over the course of multiple races changes as the track surface, temperature, and weather vary.

Project CARS 2 for the PC remains a DirectX 11-based game, even though the 3D engine is supposed to be DirectX 12-capable. You're still able to play across three 4K screens (if you have the graphics horsepower) or a VR HMD. Excited yet? Let's see how well the game runs.

Benchmark Sequence

It is always difficult to choose a test sequence when the game has no integrated benchmark. We therefore picked an easy circuit (meaning we can easily reproduce it over and over): Autodromo Nazionale Monza GP Historic, with 15 vehicles on the track and slightly cloudy weather. Watch the recording of our test in the video below:

Incidentally, by repeating this sequence for each card, we rose to the top of the world ranking for this track behind the wheel of Toyota's TS040 Hybrid. Here's hoping it's a Tom's Hardware reader who unseats us from the throne!

Minimum & Recommended System Requirements

Steam' page for the game conveys minimum and recommended system configurations for playing Project CARS 2. Graphics seem to be the most important consideration, though a quad-core CPU with high clock rates appears necessary, too. Of course, we'll make it our mission to determine if that's a critical specification.

Configuration Minimum Recommended Processor Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i7-6700K Memory 8GB 16GB Graphics GeForce GTX 680DirectX 11 GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 480DirectX 11 Operating System Windows 7, 10 Windows 10 Disk Space 50GB 50GB

