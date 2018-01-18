Project CARS 2 Performance Review

The Game, Graphics Engine & Settings
Shortly after the release of Project CARS (Community Assisted Racing Simulator), Slightly Mad Studios and World of Mass Development started fundraising for its sequel. Project CARS 2 launched worldwide last September, and is based on the same in-house Madness Engine development framework.
But the addition of SMS' LiveTrack 3.0 environmental simulation system makes Project CARS 2 more realistic. Your experience over the course of multiple races changes as the track surface, temperature, and weather vary.
Project CARS 2 for the PC remains a DirectX 11-based game, even though the 3D engine is supposed to be DirectX 12-capable. You're still able to play across three 4K screens (if you have the graphics horsepower) or a VR HMD. Excited yet? Let's see how well the game runs.
Benchmark Sequence
It is always difficult to choose a test sequence when the game has no integrated benchmark. We therefore picked an easy circuit (meaning we can easily reproduce it over and over): Autodromo Nazionale Monza GP Historic, with 15 vehicles on the track and slightly cloudy weather. Watch the recording of our test in the video below:
Incidentally, by repeating this sequence for each card, we rose to the top of the world ranking for this track behind the wheel of Toyota's TS040 Hybrid. Here's hoping it's a Tom's Hardware reader who unseats us from the throne!
Minimum & Recommended System Requirements
Steam' page for the game conveys minimum and recommended system configurations for playing Project CARS 2. Graphics seem to be the most important consideration, though a quad-core CPU with high clock rates appears necessary, too. Of course, we'll make it our mission to determine if that's a critical specification.
|Configuration
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX-8350
|Intel Core i7-6700K
|Memory
|8GB
|16GB
|Graphics
|GeForce GTX 680DirectX 11
|GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 480DirectX 11
|Operating System
|Windows 7, 10
|Windows 10
|Disk Space
|50GB
|50GB
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
They didn't make enough profit on the first?