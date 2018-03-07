Tom's Community Contest: Build the Best Budget Gaming PC for Fortnite

The Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds competition is back! We're asking for the best budget gaming PC for Fortnite. Submit for your chance to win Fortnite Limited Edition.
It's official: Fortnite is the new king of battle royale. With over 3.4 million concurrent players, Fortnite tops PUBG, H1Z1, and the rest of the royales. To celebrate, we're hosting a very special Best PC Builds Competition around designing a budget Fortnite Gaming PC. All it really takes to run Fortnite is a modern CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and well, a drive to install it on.
Given the current climate for the PC-building industry, that's a good thing. These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find--let alone purchase--anything faster than a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or a Radeon RX 550 without throwing down several hundred-dollar bills. And, frankly, this game doesn't need anything more than that, which is why were limiting this edition of Best PC Builds to a budget of $500 or less.
Now, that doesn't mean you have to hit $500. While you can't go over that budget, you can certainly go under. We're looking for the best-performing builds with the greatest value impact, so builds that come in at a budget of $400 or less will get bonus points when under consideration.
To sweeten the deal, we're running a concurrent giveaway for a copy of Fortnite Battle Royale Limited Edition. The Limited Edition (a $149 value!) has everything you need to get started playing Fortnite, including tons of goodies like two exclusive legendary heroes, an exclusive legendary weapon, two extra copies of the Standard Edition for your friends, an exclusive founder's chat channel, and much more. Two runners-up winners will each receive a $50 Steam gift card. To enter the giveaway, simply follow the instructions on the giveaway widget located in the forum thread.
A submission to the Best PC Builds competition grants an entry, so what are you waiting for? Head to the forums to join the competition and enter the giveaway.
May the Best PC Build win!
Rules
- Builds must have a total cost of $500 or less
- Only one build submission per user. Multiple build submissions from a single user or duplicate accounts will be disqualified.
- Do not go over budget.
- Use only Amazon OR Newegg to source parts.
- Use list prices only: Coupons, rebates, bundles, or any other limited-time offers will not be accepted.
- Do not include shipping or tax in your final budget.
- Do not include the Operating System, Monitor or VR Headset, Keyboard, Mouse or Gamepad in your config.
- Do not put your forum handle in the name of your build, and avoid unusual capitalization and symbols.
- Provide links to the Amazon or Newegg product pages of each component. We encourage users to use PCPartPicker's System Build function for speedy construction. Do not post a link to your build, but rather please export it as BBCode for a quick copy/paste to the forums.
Sorry if it wasn't clear, but can you please post this in the forum thread. Here's a link.
My way was much more imaginative ... and illegal.
CPU: AMD - Ryzen 3 2200G 3.5GHz Quad-Core Processor ($99.99 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: ASRock - AB350M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard ($66.95 @ Amazon)
Memory: G.Skill - NT Series 4GB (1 x 4GB) DDR4-2133 Memory ($42.99 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill - NT Series 4GB (1 x 4GB) DDR4-2133 Memory ($42.99 @ Newegg)
Storage: SanDisk - SSD PLUS 240GB 2.5" Solid State Drive ($69.99 @ Amazon)
Case: Raidmax - Vortex V4 ATX Mid Tower Case w/450W Power Supply ($24.99 @ Newegg)
Optical Drive: Samsung - SH-224GB/BSBE DVD/CD Writer ($14.99 @ Amazon)
Total: $362.89
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2018-03-08 23:56 EST-0500
Mainboard ASRock - A320M Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard $48.26 Newegg
RAM GeIL EVO POTENZA 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR4-2133 Memory $88.99 Newegg + USD $10 off w/ promo code EMCPSPY27, ends 3/15
SSD ADATA -SU800 128GB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive $49.99 Newegg
Video Card MSI - Radeon RX 560 - 1024 4GB AERO ITX Video Card $168.98 Newegg
CASE Thermaltake - Versa H21 Window ATX Mid Tower Case $19.99 Newegg
Power Supply Corsair - CX (2017) 450W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply $23.98 Newegg
Total: $490.18