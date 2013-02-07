Build It Yourself: A Mini-ITX Gaming System For Just Over $500

Pushing Pixels: Sapphire's Radeon HD 7750
Leaving Intel’s HD Graphics In The Dust
We've run plenty of benchmarks that show Intel's HD Graphics engine simply won't cut it for gaming. The Pentium G2120 does its job much better paired to a discrete graphics card.
Chieftec's case makes selecting a graphics card easy, since it only leaves room for one model: a low-profile, single-slot Radeon HD 7750. Sapphire, PowerColor, and Club 3D all sell versions of the card. But since we already have Sapphire's in the lab, our choice is easy yet again.
Because Intel's Pentium G2120 and Sapphire's Radeon HD 7750 are in roughly the same performance class, neither is likely to bottleneck the other, making them a solid combination. Overall, you should see good performance right up until the platform reaches its limit. Then performance will fall apart completely.
The graphics card installation mechanism is simple, but effective: a lever holds the card in place. Not like there's much room for it to move anyway. In fact, the graphics card fan is almost exactly on top of the power supply fan. This is not the most elegant solution we’ve encountered, but it does give the card just enough space to breathe.
We covered the Radeon HD 7750's performance at length in AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power. And while it might not be the very fastest card available, Catalyst driver updates have made it substantially faster. It’s a good alternative to the older Radeon HD 6770, which is still found in many mainstream machines. Indeed, the Radeon HD 7750 is more than enough for gaming on an HDTV, and it sure beats the graphics power offered by today’s gaming consoles.
Now, let's get back to the Chieftec case's included power supply.
I demand a proper Mini-ITX case from the manufacturers!
I have a "Zero dB PC" as one of the next projects, complete based on a AMD APU (A10 5700). We should stay a little parity, all last Mini-PCs were AMDs ;)
@zooted:
The performance of a HD 7750 is wellknown and this little card is in the most cases the slower part. This is from the other project:
I would like to know why there is no real SFF love in the AMD camp for non APU's, I really want a new mATX mobo with 3 PCI-e slots, so I can do a tri-fire setup with LC in my mini P180, 2x7970's just are not enough. I also want to replace my aging 890gxm-g65 so I can OC my FX8350, this board has known issues with its power circuitry beyond stock (I would know, I have cooked 3 of them, 2 from trying to OC, and one from a long gaming session)
At the $500 price range, I've seen many laptops that perform similarly to builds like this.
The laptops also have the advantage of:
- screen (don't have to use)
- battery (for power outage)
- size
One disadvantage with gaming laptops is that under load the little fan tends to be annoying. It would be really cool if you could easily plug in an external cooling unit that bypasses that fan.
INTERESTING BUILD, though I would strongly disagree with the "good enough for an HDTV" comment about the graphics card. It's a gaming PC. Just because it's hooked up to an HDTV instead of a monitor doesn't make it "good enough"; Far Cry 3 still won't run great.
I'd like to see a little more CPU and GPU processing power while keeping noise in check. Let's see what can be done with $700?